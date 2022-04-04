STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government sanctions Rs 3.65 crore for international exposure trips of athletics, yatching teams

Indian track and field athletes are set for international exposure tours ahead of a packed schedule this year that constitutes the World Athletics Championship, the CWG and Asian Games.

Athletics track

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has sanctioned assistance to the tune of Rs 3.65 crore for international exposure trips of Indian athletics and yatching teams this month.

The Indian athletics' middle and long-distance teams comprising 12 athletes, two coaches and one support staff will undergo training-cum-competition in Colorado Spring, USA from April 15 to June 6.

The team includes Avinash Sable, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics in the 3000m steeplechase.

A total of Rs 1.19 crore has been sanctioned by the government for the exposure trip.

Similarly, the 400m and 4x100m teams comprising 31 athletes, four coaches and five support staff will undergo training-cum-competition in Antalya, Turkey, from April 10 to June 6.

The team includes Tokyo Olympics competitors Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Subha Venkatesan, who took part in the relay events, and Dutee Chand, who competed in the 100m and 200m events.

A total of Rs 1.57 crore has been sanctioned by the government for the exposure trip.

Meanwhile, the Indian yachting team, consisting of 18 Sailors -- 11 men and 7 female, along with six coaches and one support staff, have also been cleared at full cost to the government to train and participate in events in Spain and France this month.

The international trip started on April 1 and is scheduled until May 1.

Events are scheduled in Palma, Spain and Hyeres.

The team features Tokyo Olympians Vishnu Saravanan, KC Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar and Nethra Kumanan.

The total amount sanctioned is Rs 89.27 lakh.

