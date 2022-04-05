STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Abhinav Rajesh cracks century

Riding on Abhinav Rajesh’s unbeaten 124, PS senior secondary school Mylapore beat Vidya Mandir,

Published: 05th April 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

U-14 tournament

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Riding on Abhinav Rajesh’s unbeaten 124, PS senior secondary school Mylapore beat Vidya Mandir, Mylapore by 35 runs in the quarterfinals of the TNCA city schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram trophy.

Brief scores: The PSBB Millennium school ‘A’ (Ch-128) 135 in 31.5 ovs (Krishna Raya 37, Anirudh Sridhar 30, V Benny Hinn 4/32) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS ‘A’ 138/2 in 38.1 ovs (V Shashank 40 n.o, B Rahulkanth 49 n.o). Sir Mutha School 123 in 34.3 ovs (S Mukundan 3/25, V Jayant 4/30) lost to Lalaji 

Memorial Omega International school ‘A’ 126/1 in 17.3 ovs (Gaurav Ravindran 78 n.o, T Dharshan 32). PS SSS (Ch-4) 225/9 in 50 ovs (Abhinav Rajesh 124 n.o, Kritav Krishna 66, Shravan 3/36) bt Vidya Mandir SSS 190/9 in 50 ovs (N Jaya Shankar 59, V Shavin 3/26, B Kedarnath 3/33). St John’s Public School 175/7 in 50 ovs (Aneesh Tadkod 43, J Mithul 54 n.o, AK Niten 3/30) lost to Ramachandraa Public School 178/3 in 30.4 ovs (Arya Ganesh 59, SA Bhavik Dariyo 67 n.o).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
U-14 tournament Somasundaram trophy Quaterfinals TNCA city schools
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp