Abhinav Rajesh cracks century

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Abhinav Rajesh’s unbeaten 124, PS senior secondary school Mylapore beat Vidya Mandir, Mylapore by 35 runs in the quarterfinals of the TNCA city schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram trophy.

Brief scores: The PSBB Millennium school ‘A’ (Ch-128) 135 in 31.5 ovs (Krishna Raya 37, Anirudh Sridhar 30, V Benny Hinn 4/32) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS ‘A’ 138/2 in 38.1 ovs (V Shashank 40 n.o, B Rahulkanth 49 n.o). Sir Mutha School 123 in 34.3 ovs (S Mukundan 3/25, V Jayant 4/30) lost to Lalaji

Memorial Omega International school ‘A’ 126/1 in 17.3 ovs (Gaurav Ravindran 78 n.o, T Dharshan 32). PS SSS (Ch-4) 225/9 in 50 ovs (Abhinav Rajesh 124 n.o, Kritav Krishna 66, Shravan 3/36) bt Vidya Mandir SSS 190/9 in 50 ovs (N Jaya Shankar 59, V Shavin 3/26, B Kedarnath 3/33). St John’s Public School 175/7 in 50 ovs (Aneesh Tadkod 43, J Mithul 54 n.o, AK Niten 3/30) lost to Ramachandraa Public School 178/3 in 30.4 ovs (Arya Ganesh 59, SA Bhavik Dariyo 67 n.o).