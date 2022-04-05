‘Indian players need more exposure now’

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veselin Matic gives the impression of somebody who is calm. He is forthright in his views but puts them across slowly, clearly and with caveats.

CHENNAI:  Veselin Matic gives the impression of somebody who is calm. He is forthright in his views but puts them across slowly, clearly and with caveats. This much is evident during a 25-minute conversation at the ongoing senior basketball national championships at the Nehru  Indoor Stadium in the city. The one time he gets excitable also reveals his passion for the sport and what motivates the Indian men’s team’s head coach to change the side’s fortunes. In an interview, he also rues that he can’t select naturalised players.

Excerpts:

On his tenure so far with the national team  
Basketball has improved in Asia. When I came, there were about 10 teams. Now we are competing with 25 teams. In every team, you have (at least) one naturalised player (to give citizenship to a person born outside the country). Only in China and India, you cannot bring any naturalised player. Our only way is to develop (homegrown) players. That is difficult but okay. 

On your recommendations
What my recommendation is, we have three levels of ranking (for sports). Superior, mid-level and low. Basketball is a very popular sport. The government gives us 90 days to camp for a mid-level sport like basketball. If it’s superior, we can have 300 days in camps. 

On exposure trip
Nothing till now because of Covid restrictions. Without exposure, no improvement... you can practice as much as you want but without real games... when we get exposure, we can compete better, get adequate experience. 

Long-term goals for India 
Become the top eight in Asia. Anything is possible after that. We cannot compare for a moment with Australia, Korea, China... What we can do is reach Iran and Lebanon (in terms of competitiveness).  

On what motivates you to continue with India 
I am 61-62. I have coached Iran, Lebanon, Syria among others. I was speaking to a friend yesterday (about the Iran team) and the players I coached, they are still playing for the senior team. My mission for India... when I leave, it should be a basketball country. 

