STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Friendly ties keep women match ready

The Indian women’s basketball team has been starved of competition. When they are not playing for their employers, the only way they remain in touch with the game is in the national camp in Bengaluru.

Published: 08th April 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Shireen Limaye Captain of The Indian Women's Team. ( Photo | Twitter, @shireenlimaye14)

Shireen Limaye Captain of The Indian Women's Team. ( Photo | Twitter, @shireenlimaye14)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Indian women’s basketball team has been starved of competition. They last played at the Asia Cup in Jordan in September-October, 2021. It’s likely their next event — unless any fixtures can be arranged at short notice — could be the Asian Games in Hangzhou this September.

When they are not playing for their Indian employers, the only way they remain in touch with the game is in the national camp in Bengaluru (it goes on for about 100 days a year, give or take). They also don’t have a current foreign coach after Zoran Visic was let go by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) after the completion of his contract last year. 

On Thursday, at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, one finally got a glimpse of a majority of the current Indian players thanks to a second-round league match between Indian Railway and Kerala (out of the 12 that played in the last tournament, the former supplied six players while three were from Kerala).

While Railways are traditional powerhouses, Kerala has built a squad capable of challenging them in the 21st century. Here’s a small number that supports that statement. Since the turn of the century, there have been four women’s finals between these two sides. In that time, Railways have walked away with 16 titles and their form suggested a 17th could come their way on Sunday.

While both sides traded leads early on, Railway moved swiftly through the gears to win 86-73. After the match, Shireen Limaye, who has been the India captain for the last few years, said "we (Railway) were preparing for this particular match for the last one-and-a-half months. This tough fight from Kerala was expected,” she said. “I would call this a friendly game because (I’m) really good friends with them (Kerala players).”

Most of the time, though, they team up to play against men’s teams when they are in camp at Bengaluru. With international matches in short supply, they have no option. “We can’t help it,” she said. “We play a lot of friendlies with men’s college and club teams in Bengaluru. We can’t really think about what we don’t have (international exposure). We have to do with what we have and it’s okay.”

Shireen adds that when it’s the off-season, ‘I play with men’s teams to get stronger all the time’. The other disadvantage that the women have to battle is the absence of a foreign coach but the 27-year-old said Visic has left them with solid fundamentals. “We still don’t know yet,” said Limaye, who has played netball at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Quarterfinal line-up (all games on Friday) 
Women: Indian Railway vs Assam, Kerala vs Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh vs Telangana, Tamil Nadu vs Punjab; Men: Karnataka vs Haryana, Services vs Indian Railway, Punjab vs Uttarakhand, Kerala vs Tamil Nadu. Results: Men: Tamil Nadu bt Indian Railway 85-74, Services bt Kerala 88-69, UP bt Gujarat 81-63, Karnataka bt Punjab 90-81. Women: Karnataka bt Assam 80-47, Telangana bt Punjab 80-61, Indian Railway bt Kerala 86-73, Tamil Nadu bt Madhya Pradesh 87-63 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Women Basketball competition Asia Cup Hangzhou Asian Games Sports Authority of India Indian Railway Kerala tournament Shireen Limaye
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp