STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Dipika Pallikal reaches twin finals at WSF World Doubles Championships 

In mixed doubles, Dipika and Saurav Ghosal beat Wales' Joel Makin and Tesni Evans in an entertaining bout, taking the first game 11-9 before finishing the match with an impressive 11-5 win on Friday.

Published: 09th April 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal

Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian squash ace Dipika Pallikal Karthik progressed to the finals of both the women's and mixed doubles at the WSF World doubles championships in Glasgow.

In mixed doubles, Dipika and Saurav Ghosal beat Wales' Joel Makin and Tesni Evans in an entertaining bout, taking the first game 11-9 before finishing the match with an impressive 11-5 win on Friday.

Dipika also paired up with Joshna Chinappa to reach the summit clash in women's doubles after New Zealand pairing of Joelle King and Amanda Landers Murphy withdrew from the semifinal due to an injury.

"For us women, our bodies go through a lot, day in and day out, and I think it's important to believe in ourselves," Dipika, who give birth to twins last October, was quoted as saying by worldsquash.org.

"What's really worked for me is I've had a lot of support from family and friends and that's why I'm here today, because a lot of people believed in me.

" The pair returning to competition after over three years, will face the winner of the match between England's Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters and Malaysian pair of Rachel Arnold and Sivasangari Subramaniam.

The second-seeded Dipika and Saurav will take on fourth-seeded Alison Waters and Adrian Waller of England in the finals.

India has never won a gold medal at the World Doubles Squash Championships.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dipika Pallikal World Doubles Squash Championships
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp