Dream return for squash star Dipika

CHENNAI: Just last October, squash ace Dipika Pallikal was blessed with twin sons. Barely five months later, the Chennai girl is back doing what she does best. Along with another Chennai girl in Joshna Chinappa (women’s doubles) and Saurav Ghosal (mixed doubles), she returned with two gold medals at the WSF World Doubles Squash Championships in Glasgow on Saturday.

Pallikal, in fact, was making a comeback to competitive action for the first time since featuring at the US Open in October 2018. She could not have hoped for a better return.

It all began with the mixed doubles event. Dipika and Ghosal, who were seeded No 2, beat English pair Alison Waters and Adrian Waller 11-6, 11-8 in the summit clash. That incidentally was a historic moment for India as this was the first time a doubles pair from the country had struck gold at this event.

There was more joy to come for Dipika. Just a few hours later, she was back on court along with Joshna. The duo did just about enough to edge second seeds Sarah Jane-Perry and Alison Waters of England in the title decider. They won 11-9, 4-11, 11-8. “Just happy to be back on court. I trained hard (for comeback). I was quite edgy at the start of the tournament but got better as I played more matches,” Dipika said.

Shot in the arm

This return is a big kick for the squash stars ahead of CWG and Asian Games. “The competition is more or less the same (here and CWG) and we know more about our rivals,”Dipika said.