STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Dream return for squash star Dipika

Pallikal, in fact, was making a comeback to competitive action for the first time since featuring at the US Open in October 2018. She could not have hoped for a better return. 

Published: 10th April 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa

(From left) Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just last October, squash ace Dipika Pallikal was blessed with twin sons. Barely five months later, the Chennai girl is back doing what she does best. Along with another Chennai girl in Joshna Chinappa (women’s doubles) and Saurav Ghosal (mixed doubles), she returned with two gold medals at the WSF World Doubles Squash Championships in Glasgow on Saturday.

Pallikal, in fact, was making a comeback to competitive action for the first time since featuring at the US Open in October 2018. She could not have hoped for a better return. 

It all began with the mixed doubles event. Dipika and Ghosal, who were seeded No 2, beat English pair Alison Waters and Adrian Waller 11-6, 11-8 in the summit clash. That incidentally was a historic moment for India as this was the first time a doubles pair from the country had struck gold at this event.

There was more joy to come for Dipika. Just a few hours later, she was back on court along with Joshna. The duo did just about enough to edge second seeds Sarah Jane-Perry and Alison Waters of England in the title decider. They won 11-9, 4-11, 11-8. “Just happy to be back on court. I trained hard (for comeback). I was quite edgy at the start of the tournament but got better as I played more matches,” Dipika said.

Shot in the arm

This return is a big kick for the squash stars ahead of CWG and Asian Games. “The competition is more or less the same (here and CWG) and we know more about our rivals,”Dipika said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Squash Championship Dipika Pallikal Chennai WSF World Doubles Squash Championship
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp