STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Familiar rivals Tamil Nadu & Punjab meet in final

The match was touted to be close but the nine-time champions, led by India international H Muin Bek, opened up a big lead in the first quarter and never surrendered that advantage.

Published: 10th April 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Basketball

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Swaroop Swaminthan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu and Punjab, one of the most played recent fixtures in the final of the senior basketball nationals (men), will face each other for the sixth time since 2000. After Punjab eased past Karnataka, the hosts held their end of the bargain by wiping the floor with Indian Railway.

The match was touted to be close but the nine-time champions, led by India international H Muin Bek, opened up a big lead in the first quarter and never surrendered that advantage. Muin, who doesn’t have the physique of a cager, more than makes up for that with the way he shoots from three point land. At the Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday night, his three three-pointers in the opening nine minutes set the game up perfectly. In all, he scored a game high 26 points (six three pointers) to help TN, the only remaining unbeaten team in the men’s section, win 93-70. Punjab, battling indifferent form, rose to the occasion with a no-frills 88-78 win over Karnataka.

Indian Railway vs Telangana

Telangana survived a thriller against Kerala to set up a final date with Indian Railway, one of the most dominant women’s teams across sports in the country. Telangana, who last featured in a final in 2017, and Kerala, comprising three active India internationals, were locked in a see-saw battle. They traded leads 16 times before Kerala eventually ran out of time to find that extra basket. They lost 78-81.For Telangana, the key player was Priyanka P whose 33 points stole the show.

In the day’s first semifinal, TN women competed admirably before going down 88-115. The defending champions rode on S Pushpa’s excellent throwing from the paint (nine from 12) as well as from the free throw line (six from eight) to finish with 24 points on the night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basketball Basketball Nationals Tamil Nadu Punjab Indian Railway
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp