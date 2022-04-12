STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haran shines for Mutha

Haran Karthik’s 4/30 helped Sir Mutha School beat Ramachandraa Public School by 26 runs in the semifinals of the TNCA city schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram trophy.

Published: 12th April 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 10:33 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Haran Karthik’s 4/30 helped Sir Mutha School beat Ramachandraa Public School by 26 runs in the semifinals of the TNCA city schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram trophy. Batting first, Sir Mutha School posted 202/8. In reply, Ramachandraa Public School were dismissed for 176. 

Brief scores: Sir Mutha School (Ch-31) 202/8 in 50 ovs (Bhoopathy 42, Ashwa 52, Kathma 44) bt Ramachandraa Public School (Ch-41) 176 in 46.4 ovs (Ganesh 67, Dariyo 49, Kartik 4/30). PS Sr SS 184 in 48 ovs (Shavin 31, Rajesh 85, Rishwanth 5/48) lost to Lalaji Memorial Omega International School ‘A’ 185/9 in 44.3 ovs (Ravindran 86).

