Hockey Jr Women's WC: India lose in shootout to finish fourth

CHENNAI: The junior women's hockey team was three minutes away from winning a bronze medal but eventually lost the shoot-out to finish fourth at the World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday.

Forward Mumtaz Khan, who caught the eye with her off the ball movement as well as finishing skills equalised once before putting India in front but England, after missing two penalty corners in the final quarter, levelled via Claudia Swann in the 57th minute.

In the subsequent shootout, India, hoping to win a bronze for only the second time in this competition (after the batch of 2013), failed to sound the board even once. England, for their part, had no problems in scoring past Bichu Kharibam to win 3-0. India will rue the missed conversions as they had the better overall numbers in all aspects (penalty corners, circle penetrations and shots on goal).

Bichu, who had an outstanding tournament, made an uncharacteristic error to allow England to take the lead in the 17th minute before Mumtaz's smart stick work three minutes later restored parity. A minute into the fourth quarter, she found the roof of the net from close range but a last-ditch England attack took the match to penalties where they made India pay.

Future stars

Even though failed to win bronze, this was a successful event for the junior team who had multiple positives. A look at three players who caught the eye.

Bichu Kharibam (Goalkeeper)

The one-cap senior India international enhanced her reputation with her fine performance against Germany. Could likely be on the senior World Cup bus later this year to Spain as a deputy to elder stateswoman Savita.

Mumtaz Khan (Forward)

Her clever flicks and finishing from close range resulted in a total of eight goals, finishing as the third-highest goal-scorer in the tournament. Being at the right place at the right time is a valuable asset and she could well be fast-tracked.

Ishika Chaudhary (Defender)

Not counting the three Olympians in the team, Ishika is the one that has shown solid leadership skills. She hasn't shied away from responsibility and has been a vocal presence. Is also a very handy defender.