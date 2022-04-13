STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shooting, wrestling fail to make first cut for 2026 Commonwealth Games   

Both shooting and wrestling do not feature in the original list of 16 sports that will feature at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Both shooting and wrestling do not feature in the original list of 16 sports that will feature at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne. Apart from mandatory events like athletics and swimming, the country that’s hosting the Games has the option of deciding the list of sports. From an Indian perspective, this is big because they have traditionally won big in both these disciplines. In 2018, India won 11 gold (28 medals) combined in these events. The corresponding numbers in 2014 and 2010 were nine (30) and 24 (49) respectively. 

“There will be a phased approach in creating the sports programme for Victoria 2026,” a press release from the Commonwealth Games Federation read. “An initial 16 sports have been put forward for the Games, with further sports to be added later this year.” Cricket will feature for a second-edition running (women’s T20 is a part of the programme at Birmingham later this year) but archery — another sport that Indians are good at the Commonwealth level — isn’t part of the programme. 

Significantly, the 2026 edition will be the first regional Commonwealth with the competition held at multiple venues spread across the state of Victoria. “In what will be a first-ever predominantly regional Commonwealth Games, Victoria 2026 will be staged in March 2026 across multiple cities and regional hubs including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland,” the release stated. “The Opening Ceremony will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The approach will showcase the best of what the State has to offer and ensure a uniquely Victorian experience for everyone.”

The 16 disciplines 
Aquatics, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Beach volleyball, Cricket T20, Cycling, Gymnastics, Hockey, Lawn Bowls, Netball, Rugby Sevens, Squash, Table tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting.   

