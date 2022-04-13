STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Unavailability of tickets may spoil Bajrang's plan

The Wrestling Federation of India though is making efforts to make sure the trio board the flight along with the Greco-Roman wrestlers to reach the venue on April 17.

Published: 13th April 2022 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Bajrang Punia

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Given his long absence from international competitions — Tokyo Olympics was his last event outside India — ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia (65kg) wants to reach Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia a few days in advance for the Asian Championships starting April 19. Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) also plan to do the same.

However, the unavailability of tickets means their plan for acclimatisation prior to the event might not succeed. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) though is making efforts to make sure the trio board the flight along with the Greco-Roman wrestlers to reach the venue on April 17.

The unavailability of tickets has made the federation to include only five Greco-Roman wrestlers along with three referees and a coach in the first batch scheduled to leave on April 16. The remaining five GR wrestlers along with women grapplers will fly out of the country two days later. The continental event will begin with competitions in GR followed by women and freestyle wrestling bouts.

"The freestyle team including the trio is scheduled to leave on April 20. But Bajrang wants to reach the venue early. We are still working on other options and if we manage to find a solution, the trio can leave on April 16," a WFI source told this daily.

Ravi won the gold while Bajrang and Deepak finished with a silver each in the last edition. Since bagging bronze at the 2020 Games, Bajrang was slated to take the mat for the first time at the Yasar Dogo Ranking Series in Istanbul, Turkey in February. However, a minor leg injury forced him to skip the event.

Both Bajrang and Ravi are the No 1 seeds in their respective weight categories while Deepak is seeded second for the continental event. Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sarita Mor (59kg) will lead India's campaign in women's wrestling at the event. Both won a gold each in the 2021 edition held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics wrestler India Bajrang Punia
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp