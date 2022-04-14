STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

No USA training, UK camp for weightlifters ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022  

As per the revised schedule, Mirabai along with head coach Vijay Sharma is expected to be back in the country in a few days.

Published: 14th April 2022 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom. (Photo | AP)

By ​Firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The proposed training stint of five Indian weightlifters in the USA has been called off.  The lifters — Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Sanket Sagar, Bindyarani Devi, and Jhili Dalabehera — were slated to travel to the US for training with the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu. 

As per the revised schedule, Mirabai along with head coach Vijay Sharma is expected to be back in the country in a few days.

She and the others are then expected to train in the country before flying out for Birmingham for a one-month camp ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the city.

The CWG is scheduled from July 28 to August 8.

Mirabai and coach Sharma had flown to St Louis, USA last month to work with Dr Aaron Horschig, a former weightlifter-turned-physiotherapist. Mirabai had trained with Dr Horschig ahead of the Tokyo Games and the stint had helped her enormously as she managed to improve her snatch and that helped her finish second at the quadrennial event.

“The five lifters got visa appointment on April 19. They will complete the process for future training stints but for now, they will train in the country as Mirabai and head coach Vijay Sharma are also returning,” Sahdev Yadav, IWLF president, said.

At present, 26 lifters, seven coaches and five support staff members are camping at the NIS centre in Patiala. The camp is being held to prepare the lifters for upcoming competitions like the CWG and Asian Games. 

Full story: newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mirabai Chanu Sanket Sagar Jhili Dalabehera Bindyarani Devi Achinta Sheuli Jeremy Lalrinnunga
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp