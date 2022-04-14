No USA training, UK camp for weightlifters ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022  

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The proposed training stint of five Indian weightlifters in the USA has been called off. The lifters — Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Sanket Sagar, Bindyarani Devi, and Jhili Dalabehera — were slated to travel to the US for training with the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu.

As per the revised schedule, Mirabai along with head coach Vijay Sharma is expected to be back in the country in a few days.

She and the others are then expected to train in the country before flying out for Birmingham for a one-month camp ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the city.

The CWG is scheduled from July 28 to August 8.

Mirabai and coach Sharma had flown to St Louis, USA last month to work with Dr Aaron Horschig, a former weightlifter-turned-physiotherapist. Mirabai had trained with Dr Horschig ahead of the Tokyo Games and the stint had helped her enormously as she managed to improve her snatch and that helped her finish second at the quadrennial event.

“The five lifters got visa appointment on April 19. They will complete the process for future training stints but for now, they will train in the country as Mirabai and head coach Vijay Sharma are also returning,” Sahdev Yadav, IWLF president, said.

At present, 26 lifters, seven coaches and five support staff members are camping at the NIS centre in Patiala. The camp is being held to prepare the lifters for upcoming competitions like the CWG and Asian Games.

Full story: newindianexpress.com