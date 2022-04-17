Bharathiyar School, SRM clinch volleyball titles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bharathiyar School defeated LSS 23-25, 25-9, 25-18 in the girls’ final of the MOP Vaishnav College for Women-GKM Foundation state level volleyball tournament for women and girls held at Lady Sivasami GHSS, Mylapore.

In the women’s category, SRM got Rs 30,000 for finishing first while ICF team that came second got Rs 20,000. In the girls’ category, Bharathiyar School, Attur pocketed Rs 20,000 while second-placeD Lady Sivasami received Rs 15,000.

Final results: Women: SRM bt ICF 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23. Girls: Bharathiyar bt LSS 23-25, 25-9, 25-18.

Manoj delivers

T Manoj Kumar’s fifer (5/42) helped Perungalathur Cricket Club to hammer ICF Sports Association by six wickets in a third-division ‘B’ zone match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: III Division ‘B’: Falcon Cricket Club 174 in 45.1 ovs (M Thamarai Selvan 43, Aashish Srikrishnan 4/38) lost to Park Town Recreation Club 175/2 in 27 ovs (S Gunaseelan 65, K Mani Bharathy 53 n.o).ICF Sports Association 189 in 44 ovs (A Ganesh Kumar 83, T Manojkumar 5/42) lost to Perungalathur Cricket Club 190/4 in 43.1 ovs (Anirudh Krishnan 57, S Adityanathan 57).

SRM women winners

SRM institute volleyball women’s team defeated PKR, Gobichettipalayam 25-22,16-25, 25-14 in the final to win the state-level inter-college women’s volleyball tournament, organised by VVV college for women, Virudhunagar.

Needhimaan shines

Riding on S Needhimaan’s 68, Chengai Kings CC defeated All Stars CC by 72 runs in a second-division league match of the Chengalpattu DCA.

Brief scores: II Division: OZ Sports CC 207 in 30 ovs (R Giri 75) lost to Maduranthakam CC 210/5 in 26.4 ovs (M Sri Ram 54). Chengai Kings CC 230/7 in 30 ovs (S Needhimaan 68) bt All Stars CC 158/9 in 26.4 ovs (P Rajesh 3/31, K Dhana Sekar 3/41).