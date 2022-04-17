STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Bharathiyar School, SRM clinch volleyball titles

In the girls’ category, Bharathiyar School, Attur pocketed Rs 20,000 while second-placeD Lady Sivasami received Rs 15,000.

Published: 17th April 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Volleyball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bharathiyar School defeated LSS 23-25, 25-9, 25-18 in the girls’ final of the MOP Vaishnav College for Women-GKM Foundation state level volleyball tournament for women and girls held at Lady Sivasami GHSS, Mylapore.

In the women’s category, SRM got Rs 30,000 for finishing first while ICF team that came second got Rs 20,000. In the girls’ category, Bharathiyar School, Attur pocketed Rs 20,000 while second-placeD Lady Sivasami received Rs 15,000.

Final results: Women: SRM bt ICF 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23. Girls: Bharathiyar bt  LSS  23-25, 25-9, 25-18.

Manoj delivers

T Manoj Kumar’s fifer (5/42) helped Perungalathur Cricket Club to hammer ICF Sports Association by six wickets in a third-division ‘B’ zone match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: III Division ‘B’: Falcon Cricket Club 174 in 45.1 ovs (M Thamarai Selvan 43, Aashish Srikrishnan 4/38) lost to Park Town Recreation Club 175/2 in 27 ovs (S Gunaseelan 65, K Mani Bharathy 53 n.o).ICF Sports Association 189 in 44 ovs (A Ganesh Kumar 83, T Manojkumar 5/42) lost to Perungalathur Cricket Club 190/4 in 43.1 ovs (Anirudh Krishnan 57, S Adityanathan 57).

SRM women winners

SRM institute volleyball women’s team defeated PKR, Gobichettipalayam 25-22,16-25, 25-14 in the final to win the state-level inter-college women’s volleyball tournament, organised by VVV college for women, Virudhunagar.

Needhimaan shines

Riding on S Needhimaan’s 68, Chengai Kings CC defeated All Stars CC by 72 runs in a second-division league match of the Chengalpattu DCA.

Brief scores: II Division: OZ Sports CC 207 in 30 ovs (R Giri 75) lost to Maduranthakam CC 210/5 in 26.4 ovs (M Sri Ram 54). Chengai Kings CC 230/7 in 30 ovs (S Needhimaan 68) bt All Stars CC 158/9 in  26.4 ovs (P Rajesh 3/31, K Dhana Sekar 3/41).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Volleyball Bharatiyar School MOP Vaishnav College for Women
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp