Archery World Cup Stage 1:Indian recurve mixed pair advance to final, confirm second medal

India is also in the hunt for a third medal as the compound mixed pair duo of Abhishek Verma and Muskan Kirar will fight in the bronze playoff against Croatia on Saturday.

22nd April 2022

Archery

By PTI

ANTALYA: Shrugging off their disappointment in the team events, the recurve mixed pair of Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi Phor downed Spain 5-3 to advance to the final and confirm a second medal for India in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here on Friday.

The fifth seeded Indian duo started with a 2-0 lead but faced some resistance in the middle sets before sealing it 5-3 (38-35, 36-39, 38-38, 36-35) in a four-setter.

Rai and Phor will face 11th seed Britain in the recurve mixed team gold medal clash on Sunday.

The Indian men's and women's recurve teams had made last-eight exits on Thursday.

India has been assured of another medal in the ongoing tournament.

The compound men's team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini had advanced to the final on Wednesday.

The will take on France in the summit clash on Saturday.

India are also in the hunt for a third medal as the compound mixed pair duo of Abhishek Verma and Muskan Kirar will fight in the bronze playoff against Croatia on Saturday.

Verma and Muskan lost out to their Slovenian rivals Toja Ellison and Aljaz Brenk 156-157 in the semifinals.

