Shuttler Unnati, 14, makes cut for Commonwealth Games

Following a six-day national selection trials (April 15-20), the Badminton Association of India, on Thursday,

Published: 22nd April 2022 09:03 AM

Unnati Hooda

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Following a six-day national selection trial (April 15-20), the Badminton Association of India, on Thursday, announced teams for the upcoming Thomas & Uber Cup, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Aakarshi Kashyap made the cut for all three key events after topping the aforementioned trials. Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Redddy are other members from the country who’ll be taking part in the multi-discipline event that is scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8. 

SQUADS: CWG: Men: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, B Sumeeth Reddy. Women: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponnappa. Asian Games & Thomas & Uber Cup: Men: Lakshya, Kidambi, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat, Chirag, Satwiksairaj, Dhruv Kapila, MR Arjun, Vishnu Vardhan Goud, Krishna Prasad Gariga. Women: Sindhu, Aakarshi, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati, Treesa, Gayatri, N Sikki Reddy (Asiad only), Ashwini, Tanisha Crasto, Shruti Mishra.

