STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sprinter-turned-wrestler Sushma clinches bronze

Sushma Shokeen was a sprinter winning medals for Delhi when she sustained a hamstring injury around six years ago.

Published: 22nd April 2022 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Sarita Mor (left), coach Jitender Yadav and Sushma Shokeen ​

Sarita Mor (left), coach Jitender Yadav and Sushma Shokeen ​

By ​Firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Sushma Shokeen was a sprinter winning medals for Delhi when she sustained a hamstring injury around six years ago. Coincidentally, wrestling coach Virender Dahiya saw the then 15-year-old Sushma’s struggles and advised her to switch to wrestling given her physique. The move eventually turned out right as Sushma, making her international debut, bagged 55kg bronze at the ongoing Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Thursday. 

“I was Delhi champion in 100m and 200m when I got injured. It was a difficult period and then Virender sir advised me to take up wrestling. My family agreed with my decision although I was apprehensive as I was joining a new sport at the age of 15,” Sushma said. 

She lost the opening bout 10-0 to Japanese wrestler Umi Imai but beat Altyn Shagayeva 5-0 and Sarbinaz Jienbaeva 12-0 to make a strong comeback. She, however, lost the last round bout to Otgonjargal Ganbaatar of Mongolia 15-5 to finish third. Sushma now aims to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games and Asiad.  

Sarita sets record
During the last edition, Sarita Mor (59kg) became the first woman wrestler from the country to defend her Asian Championships title. She was defending champion going into the 2022 edition but lost the first two bouts to move out of gold contention. She, however, ensured that she did not return empty-handed as Sarita won the next two bouts to win bronze. The medal meant she became the only Indian woman wrestler to win four medals in the continental event. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sprinter Asian Championship Wrestling Champion
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp