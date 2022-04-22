Sprinter-turned-wrestler Sushma clinches bronze

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sushma Shokeen was a sprinter winning medals for Delhi when she sustained a hamstring injury around six years ago. Coincidentally, wrestling coach Virender Dahiya saw the then 15-year-old Sushma’s struggles and advised her to switch to wrestling given her physique. The move eventually turned out right as Sushma, making her international debut, bagged 55kg bronze at the ongoing Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Thursday.

“I was Delhi champion in 100m and 200m when I got injured. It was a difficult period and then Virender sir advised me to take up wrestling. My family agreed with my decision although I was apprehensive as I was joining a new sport at the age of 15,” Sushma said.

She lost the opening bout 10-0 to Japanese wrestler Umi Imai but beat Altyn Shagayeva 5-0 and Sarbinaz Jienbaeva 12-0 to make a strong comeback. She, however, lost the last round bout to Otgonjargal Ganbaatar of Mongolia 15-5 to finish third. Sushma now aims to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games and Asiad.

Sarita sets record

During the last edition, Sarita Mor (59kg) became the first woman wrestler from the country to defend her Asian Championships title. She was defending champion going into the 2022 edition but lost the first two bouts to move out of gold contention. She, however, ensured that she did not return empty-handed as Sarita won the next two bouts to win bronze. The medal meant she became the only Indian woman wrestler to win four medals in the continental event.