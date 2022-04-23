STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Australian cricket board chief Alan Crompton dies

A Sydney grade cricketer of repute for more than two decades, Crompton also held various posts including the chairman of Cricket New South Wales before his appointment as head of ACB.

Published: 23rd April 2022

Former chairman of the Australian Cricket Board Alan Crompton . ( Photo | Twitter/@ESPNcricinfo)

By PTI

MELBOURNE:  Former chairman of the Australian Cricket Board and long-time administrator Alan Crompton has died aged 81. Crompton served as chairman of Australian Cricket Board (now Cricket Australia) from 1992-1995.

"Everyone at Cricket Australia who worked with Alan and all those who have benefited from his service to cricket will be deeply saddened by his passing," CA chairman Lachlan Henderson said in a statement on Friday.

"The energy, enthusiasm and expertise Alan brought to cricket in New South Wales and Australia for more than 60 years was remarkable and he leaves an outstanding legacy at all levels of the game."

Crompton also served as tour manager of Australian Test teams thrice. He was conferred with the Order of Australia Medal and life membership of both Cricket NSW and the Sydney University Cricket Club.

