STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India to open Asia Cup men's hockey campaign against Pakistan on May 23 

India and Pakistan will face each other in the last match on the opening day of the tournament.

Published: 27th April 2022 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

India's Harmanpreet Singh, center left, pumps his fist after scoring during a men's field hockey semi-final match against Belgium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Representational Image. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Defending champions India will open its campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup men's hockey tournament to be played here from May 23 to June 1.

India and Pakistan will face each other in the last match on the opening day of the tournament.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist India is placed in a tough Pool A alongside Japan, Pakistan and hosts Indonesia, while Pool B consists of Malaysia, Korea, Oman and Bangladesh.

After Pakistan, India will play Japan on May 24 followed by final pool game against Indonesia on May 26.

The tournament will be played in a Super4s pool format with top two teams from each pool progressing to the next stage.

The final of the tournament will be played on June 1.

India and Pakistan have won the Asia Cup three times each, while South Korea is the most successful team with four titles.

India's titles came in 2003 in Kuala Lumpur, in 2007 in Chennai and in 2017 in Dhaka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mens hockey Asia cup hockey India hockey team India hockey India mens hockey
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp