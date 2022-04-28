Ann lifts national bar

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ann Mariya, 23, comes across as a jolly girl. Though she may not be fluent in English, her one-liners and replies during the media interaction made everyone chuckle on Wednesday. She always had her smile intact throughout the 20-minute conversation. But when she takes to the weightlifting platform, things change quite drastically. Ann draws a serious picture of herself, concentrating on the big task at hand.

Her class was on full show during the Khelo India University Games at the Jain University Global Campus here. She clinched gold in the +87kg category with a total lift of 230 kg. She also set the national record in clean and jerk, lifting 129kg to break Manpreet Kaur’s mark of 128. Her domination can be understood from the fact that T Satya Jothi from Acharya Nagarjuna University won silver with 189 kg, 41 kg less than Ann’s combined lift.

