Srihari sets meet records

BENGALURU: All eyes were on boxing and swimming at the Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru on Thursday. With it being the final day in both the sports at the KIUG, and a number of gold medals in the offing, it got some major attention and the athletes did not disappoint as well with some high-quality performances on display.

Ace swimmer Srihari Nataraj created two new meet records in the 100m freestyle and the 50m backstroke with a timing of 50.98s and 26.10s, respectively. However, Siva Sridhar stole the show with an impressive haul of seven gold and two silver. Overall, it was Jain University, who dominated the pool with 14 golds.

