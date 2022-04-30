STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sindhu settles for bronze at Badminton Asia Championships

The 26-year-old started the match on a positive note but couldn't keep the winning momentum going, losing 21-13 19-21 16-21 to the top seed and world No.2 Yamaguchi in the clash.

Published: 30th April 2022 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MANILA: Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu ended her Badminton Asia Championships campaign with a bronze medal after going down fighting to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in three games here on Saturday.

The 26-year-old started the match on a positive note but couldn't keep the winning momentum going, losing 21-13 19-21 16-21 to the top seed and world No.2 Yamaguchi in the clash, which lasted one hour and six minutes.

This is Sindhu's second medal in the tournament -- she had claimed a bronze in the 2014 Gimcheon edition.

The Hyderabad shuttler, who won two Super 300 titles at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open, took the first game easily in 16 minutes.

In the second game, the fourth-seeded Sindhu was handed a point penalty for taking too much time between points, leading to an argument with the referee.

The argument between the two led to a momentum shift as Yamaguchi levelled the proceedings to force a decider.

The Japnese shuttler found her rhythm and never let Sindhu regroup.

In the final game, Sindhu trailed from the beginning.

In the end, Yamaguchi had five match points, which she duly converted.

The head-to-head between Sindhu and Yamaguchi is now 13-9 in the Indian's favour.

With Sindhu's defeat, India's challenge at the individual continental championship has ended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Sindhu Badminton Asia Championships
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp