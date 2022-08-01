CWG 2022: Driven by perseverance, Achinta delivers inspiring performance to bag gold
20-year-old lifter finishes on top of the podium in 73kg weight category in Birmingham to give India their second gold of the day.
Published: 01st August 2022 09:37 AM | Last Updated: 01st August 2022 09:52 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Even on the day when his younger sibling, Achinta, was about to make his Commonwealth Games debut, Alok didn't hesitate to go back in time and recall their father Jagat Sheuli's death in 2013. He remembered how the tragedy drained them out emotionally and financially.
So much so that they had to borrow money from friends and relatives to perform their father's last rites.A lot has changed since then with Achinta becoming an established weightlifter in the country. Alok, however, feels the incident reminds them of their bitter past and motivates them to stay strong no matter what situation they face.
Now it's the turn of Achinta to inspire his brother. "I have also resumed weightlifting and training regularly. I am a daily wager with the Fire and Emergency Services of the state government. I plan to compete in the upcoming nationals," added the brother.
Indian weightlifter Popy Hazarika finished a disappointing seventh in the women's 59kg event at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.
The lifter from Assam had a total lift of 183kg (81kg+102kg).
It was the first of the six weightlifting events so far that didn't yield a medal for India.
Rafiatu Folashade Lawal of Nigeria won the gold with an effort of 206 kg (90kg+116kg).
Local favourite Jessica Gordon-Brown clinched the silver with an aggregate of 197kg (86kg+111kg) while Candian weightlifter Tali Darsigny (87kg+109kg) took home the bronze medal.
Hazarika began with a 81kg lift in snatch but couldn't go beyond that weight as she fluffed her next two attempts in the section.
Heading to the clean and jerk, the Indian was already out of medal contention as six In the clean and jerk section also she could manage only one legal lift of 102kg.
lifters had registered a better snatch round than her.
Earlier in the day, Jeremy Lalrinnunga had won a gold medal in men's 67kg.
On Saturday, Sanket Sargar had opened India's account at the Games with a silver with Gururaja Poojary had bagged a bronze.
Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu had bagged the country's first gold.
(With PTI Inputs)