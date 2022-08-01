CWG 2022: India Pak a punch, show further gulf in class

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From the moment the schedule came out and the buildup for the Commonwealth Games began, all the cricket promotions were focused on one match — India versus Pakistan. Historically, it is a contest that has been milked for promotions in every global event like the World Cup and Asia Cup across men’s and women’s cricket for obvious reasons. Not for nothing, there’s geographical history between the two neighbouring countries and they haven’t played any bilateral cricket since 2012. And then, the subcontinental cricket giants have been part of some historical cricket matches, especially with men’s cricket.

However, in women's cricket, the rivalry is close to nonexistent. When it comes to the results, there has been very little contest between the two teams. In the 11 ODIs India and Pakistan have played against each other, the former has a clean record of winning all the matches. As for the shortest format, Pakistan has beaten India twice in 12 games, both coming in the T20 World Cups. And Sunday was no different as India thumped Pakistan for a comfortable eight-wicket win in a rain-interrupted 18 overs a side Commonwealth Games encounter at Edgbaston, moving to the top of the table in Group A. Smriti Mandhana was the star with the bat as the southpaw smashed an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls, helping India chase down a sub-par total of 100 with 38 balls to spare.

In the chase, there was no fuss at all. The message was clear. India wanted to finish it off as soon as they could and get ahead of other teams in the net run rate. And the Indian vice-captain took it upon herself to do the job. Mandhana was going after the bowlers from ball one. And it wasn’t some mindless aggression. She was precise in her footwork, timing and placements, adding a bit of left-hander’s elegance to it. She was in her zone.

Shafali Verma had her share of fun as well before getting out, smashing Anam Amin into the stand, But, all in all it was a ‘Mandhana show’ as the 25-year-old ensured she was there in the middle till India saw through the chase. With an NRR of 1.17, India is on top of Group A and depending on who wins between Barbados and Australia, their next match with the former could be a virtual quarterfinal.

Earlier, coming into the contest, both India and Pakistan were under pressure having lost their opening games in the tournament. With the threat of rain looming, when Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof opted to bat first, it came as a relief for Harmanpreet Kaur who was keen on chasing.

While Meghna Singh delivered with the new ball, removing Iram Javed in the first over, Muneeba Ali and Bismah Maroof launched a counterattack. And it was Rana, on a comeback after being rested for the Sri Lanka tour, who made all the difference in the world. The off-spinner varied the pace, created angles, spun the ball square, choking the run rate against the two left-handers. She dismissed both Muneeba and Bismah and from thereon, Pakistan went downhill, losing their last five wickets for just four runs in a span of eight deliveries.

Brief scores: Pakistan 99 all out in 18 ovs (Muneeba 32, Rana 2/15) lost to India 102/2 in 11.2 overs (Mandhana 63 n.o).

CHENNAI: From the moment the schedule came out and the buildup for the Commonwealth Games began, all the cricket promotions were focused on one match — India versus Pakistan. Historically, it is a contest that has been milked for promotions in every global event like the World Cup and Asia Cup across men’s and women’s cricket for obvious reasons. Not for nothing, there’s geographical history between the two neighbouring countries and they haven’t played any bilateral cricket since 2012. And then, the subcontinental cricket giants have been part of some historical cricket matches, especially with men’s cricket. However, in women's cricket, the rivalry is close to nonexistent. When it comes to the results, there has been very little contest between the two teams. In the 11 ODIs India and Pakistan have played against each other, the former has a clean record of winning all the matches. As for the shortest format, Pakistan has beaten India twice in 12 games, both coming in the T20 World Cups. And Sunday was no different as India thumped Pakistan for a comfortable eight-wicket win in a rain-interrupted 18 overs a side Commonwealth Games encounter at Edgbaston, moving to the top of the table in Group A. Smriti Mandhana was the star with the bat as the southpaw smashed an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls, helping India chase down a sub-par total of 100 with 38 balls to spare. In the chase, there was no fuss at all. The message was clear. India wanted to finish it off as soon as they could and get ahead of other teams in the net run rate. And the Indian vice-captain took it upon herself to do the job. Mandhana was going after the bowlers from ball one. And it wasn’t some mindless aggression. She was precise in her footwork, timing and placements, adding a bit of left-hander’s elegance to it. She was in her zone. Shafali Verma had her share of fun as well before getting out, smashing Anam Amin into the stand, But, all in all it was a ‘Mandhana show’ as the 25-year-old ensured she was there in the middle till India saw through the chase. With an NRR of 1.17, India is on top of Group A and depending on who wins between Barbados and Australia, their next match with the former could be a virtual quarterfinal. Earlier, coming into the contest, both India and Pakistan were under pressure having lost their opening games in the tournament. With the threat of rain looming, when Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof opted to bat first, it came as a relief for Harmanpreet Kaur who was keen on chasing. While Meghna Singh delivered with the new ball, removing Iram Javed in the first over, Muneeba Ali and Bismah Maroof launched a counterattack. And it was Rana, on a comeback after being rested for the Sri Lanka tour, who made all the difference in the world. The off-spinner varied the pace, created angles, spun the ball square, choking the run rate against the two left-handers. She dismissed both Muneeba and Bismah and from thereon, Pakistan went downhill, losing their last five wickets for just four runs in a span of eight deliveries. Brief scores: Pakistan 99 all out in 18 ovs (Muneeba 32, Rana 2/15) lost to India 102/2 in 11.2 overs (Mandhana 63 n.o).