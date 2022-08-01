Home Sport Other

CWG 2022: Joshna Chinappa enters women's singles quarterfinals

Published: 01st August 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Indian squash star Joshna Chinappa

Indian squash star Joshna Chinappa (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Ace Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa outwitted New Zealand's Kaitlyn Watts 3-1 to progress to the women's singles quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The 18-time national champion kept her calm to recover from a mid-game slump to prevail 11-8 9-11 11-4 11-6 against Watts to set up a last-eight clash with Canada's Hollie Naughton.

Naughton beat Malaysia's Aifa Azman 3-0 in another match.

Looking for an elusive CWG gold medal, Chinappa was lagging 3-5 initially in the opening set but made it 8-8 before taking a 1-0 lead.

Watts, however, made a strong comeback in the second set as she zoomed to 5-1 and even though the Indian made it 9-9 at one stage, the Kiwi managed to gather the last two points to keep herself afloat.

Despite the reversal, Chinappa showed better nerves as she build up a 7-3 lead and quickly stepped ahead to make it 2-1.

