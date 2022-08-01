Home Sport Other

CWG Squash: Sunayna Kuruvilla defeats Sri Lankan opponent in plate quarter-finals

Sunayna will compete in the women's singles plate semi-finals, later tonight.

Published: 01st August 2022 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Indian squash player Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla at CWG 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Indian squash player Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla defeated Sri Lanka's Chanithma Sinaly in the plate quarter-finals of the women's singles of the ongoing Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

The 23-year-old from Kochi, Sunayna proved too strong for her opponent, winning 11-3 11-2 11-2 in just 12 minutes.

Sunayna will compete in the women's singles plate semi-finals, later tonight.

Meanwhile, ace squash player Joshana Chinnappa will take on Canada's Hollie Naughton the women's singles quarter-final.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 CWG CWG 2022 Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla CWG Squash
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp