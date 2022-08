CWG: Indian schedule on August 2

By Express News Service

AQUATICS: Men’s 200m Backstroke Heat 2: Srihari Natraj (from 03:04pm) MEN’S 1500M FREESTYLE HEAT 1: Advait Page (4.10 pm) MENS 1500M FREESTYLE HEAT 2: Kushagra Rawat (4.28 pm) ATHLETICS: MEN’S LONG JUMP Q M Sreeshankar, Mohammad Anees (2.30 pm) MEN’S HIGH JUMP Q Tejaswin Shankar (from 12 am) WOMEN’S DISCUS FINAL: Seema Punia & Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (12.52am) BOXING: Over 63.5 Kg - 67 Kg (Rd 16): Rohit Tokas vs Ghana’s Alfred Kotey (11:45 pm) HOCKEY: Women’s Pool A: India vs England (06:30pm) LAWN BOWLS: WOMEN’S PAIRS ROUND 1: India Vs NZ (1:00pm) MENS SINGLES ROUND 1: Mridul Borgohain vs New Zealand’s Shannon Mcilroy WOMEN’S FOURS GOLD MEDAL MATCH: India vs SA MEN’S FOURS ROUND 1: India vs Fiji WOMEN’S TRIPLES RD 2: India vs England SQUASH: Women’s Singles Plate Semi Finals: Sunayna Kuruvilla vs Pak’s Faiza Zafar (08:30pm) WEIGHTLIFTING: Women’s 76 Kg: Punam Yadav (2:00pm). Men’s 96 Kg: Vikas Thakur. Women’s 87 Kg: Usha Bannur NK