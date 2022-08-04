Home Sport Other

Boxers Amit Panghal, Jaismine enter semi-finals to ensure five medals from ring

Jasmine beat New Zealand's Troy Garton by a 4-1 split verdict in the 60kg women's lightweight quarter-final.

BIRMINGHAM: Amit Panghal and Jaismine won their respective bouts to take India's medal count in boxing to five at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Panghal ensured a fourth medal from the boxing ring after winning his flyweight (48-51 kg) quarter-final against Scotland's Lennon Mulligan.

Later in the day, Jaismine beat New Zealand's Troy Garton by a 4-1 split verdict in the women's lightweight (60kg) quarter-final.

In the men's bout, it was an unanimous verdict in favour of the Indian southpaw, who had won a silver medal during the last edition in Gold Coast.

The bout wasn't of great quality, but the 26-year-old Indian prevailed over his younger Scottish opponent, tiring him out with his solid defence.

He gained points with occasional ferocious counter-attack.

In the first two rounds, Panghal employed a guard down approach to invite Mulligan to go on the offensive but swayed away from his reach with some nimble footwork.

In between, he did land a couple of left jabs to rattle the 20-year-old Scot, and in the final round, unleashed a barrage of 'one-two' combination (a left-jab followed by a right cross).

Mulligan, in fact, got a standing count and by the end of round two the writing was on the wall, and Panghal was assured of a second CWG medal.

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohd Hussamudin (57kg) have also reached the semifinal stage to be assured of medals in their respective categories.

