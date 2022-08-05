Home Sport Other

CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia moves to quarterfinals 

Published: 05th August 2022 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Ace India grappler Bajrang Punia

Ace India grappler Bajrang Punia (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia needed less than two minutes to move to the 65kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games as he pinned Naurau's Lowe Bingham in his opening bout, here on Friday.

Bajrang, who has entered the field as the defending champion, measured his rival for about a minute and then put him on the mat from a lock position to finish the bout in a jiffy.

Bingham had no clue what struck him as the wrestler from the island nation was at sea.

Next up for Bajrang, the Olympic bronze medallist, is Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius.

Other Indian wrestlers taking the mat on Friday in the men's freestyle competition are Deepak Punia (86kg) and Mohit Grewal (125kg).

In the women's event, Anshu Malik (57kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) will present India's challenge.

