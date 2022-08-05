CWG 2022: Jem of a comeback from Rodrigues on the big stage

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India were 126/4 after 17.2 overs. Deepti Sharma was on strike, trying to line up Barbados’ Aaliyah Alleyne in a do or die Commonwealth Games clash on Wednesday. The southpaw shuffles across, and slogs away an in-the-slot delivery from Alleyne over the farthest boundary into the stands of Edgbaston. It went so far that even Deepti was in disbelief. But the most animated person on the field was at the non-striker’s end — Jemimah Rodrigues.

And it wasn’t the first time this was happening on that day. Through the course of the innings, there were fist bumps, pats on the helmet and cheers, almost after every scoring shot, not just of hers, but also for Deepti and Shafali Verma before her.

Not long ago, Jemimah became the youngest, at 21 years and 32 days, to get to the 1000-run mark in T20Is, when she notched up an unbeaten 49 in the first T20I against Australia last September. And yet, there she was, egging on other players in the team, taking up the role of a senior player in the team.

But none of this is new. Jemimah is easily one of the most expressive players in the Indian team. She always has been. Often, she would be the first to run in and celebrate with the bowler — case in point that epic dismissal of Alyssa Healy by Shikha Pandey. And, she is easily among the top fielders in the country, even during the CWG, the 21-year-old throwing herself around on the boundary ropes has been a regular sight.

What has stood out in the past few months, the way Jemimah has come back after being dropped for the World Cup, stepping up whenever the team needed her. She returned to the domestic circuit after over two years, captaining Mumbai in the senior T20 league. She led from the front, smashing 243 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 167.58 as Mumbai finished on top of their group.

But more than the runs, Mumbai head coach Sandesh Kawle remembers the way the youngster handled the extra responsibility, while trying to make a comeback herself. “Her aim was to perform. That is what she needed to do for a comeback, right. But that didn’t mean, it was the only priority. She wanted to perform and win matches for the team,” Kawle told this daily.

“She is a good leader, knows how to get the best out of her teammates. She used to open the batting for us, and if she is in the middle the other players are more comfortable. They look like a different player while batting with Jemimah. Our plan was for her to play maximum overs so other players are confident,” he added.

As for the preparations, he wanted her to prepare to the international standards in the lead up to the tournament as that’s what was expected of her. They worked on power hitting, manipulating the field, using shots like upper cuts while trying to minimise the dot balls. “The results are in front of you. She has put in the hard yards and that is why she is succeeding,” Kawle said.

What’s more is that since her comeback to the Indian team, she has had to bat at different positions from No 3 to No 5. And the right-hand batter has delivered on both occasions, driving the team to victory twice in six innings.

“She knows how to come back. She is a performer and she has to perform for the team that is important. Whatever the situation and conditions, as per team demands, she adjusts. She is a fantastic team player, she knows when to accelerate and rotate the strike. And it also helps that you have the captain's trust. Harmanpreet has said many times that whenever there is one, she is there to grab the opportunity,” said Kawle.

And that is exactly what she did against Barbados. At one point, she was batting on 34 off 35 balls before finishing big in the death overs, scoring 22 runs from the next ten balls. Although she was happy about taking the team to a good score, Jemimah said after the match that there was scope for improvement. At the same time, she also added that performing on the big stage has given her a lot of confidence.

While trying to keep improving and performing consistently, the 21-year-old is also carving out her own identity in this young Indian team as they build for the future. "Smriti (Mandhana) had told me long back in the IPL (Women's T20 Challenge) in 2019 that you don't have to be a Harmanpreet Kaur or a Smriti Mandhana. You have to be a Jemimah Rodrigues. I think I have understood that role and it's helping me," she was quoted saying after the match.

Prior to India’s first game in the CWG, Jemimah, in a chat with the Sony Sports Network, said that she had always grown up dreaming of winning a medal for India, not in cricket, but hockey, a sport in which she had represented Maharashtra at age-group level.

As India take on England in the semifinals on Saturday, Jemimah has a chance to get one step closer to her dream in cricket. And if she continues to perform the way she has, the chances of that happening are only brighter.

CHENNAI: India were 126/4 after 17.2 overs. Deepti Sharma was on strike, trying to line up Barbados’ Aaliyah Alleyne in a do or die Commonwealth Games clash on Wednesday. The southpaw shuffles across, and slogs away an in-the-slot delivery from Alleyne over the farthest boundary into the stands of Edgbaston. It went so far that even Deepti was in disbelief. But the most animated person on the field was at the non-striker’s end — Jemimah Rodrigues. And it wasn’t the first time this was happening on that day. Through the course of the innings, there were fist bumps, pats on the helmet and cheers, almost after every scoring shot, not just of hers, but also for Deepti and Shafali Verma before her. Not long ago, Jemimah became the youngest, at 21 years and 32 days, to get to the 1000-run mark in T20Is, when she notched up an unbeaten 49 in the first T20I against Australia last September. And yet, there she was, egging on other players in the team, taking up the role of a senior player in the team. But none of this is new. Jemimah is easily one of the most expressive players in the Indian team. She always has been. Often, she would be the first to run in and celebrate with the bowler — case in point that epic dismissal of Alyssa Healy by Shikha Pandey. And, she is easily among the top fielders in the country, even during the CWG, the 21-year-old throwing herself around on the boundary ropes has been a regular sight. What has stood out in the past few months, the way Jemimah has come back after being dropped for the World Cup, stepping up whenever the team needed her. She returned to the domestic circuit after over two years, captaining Mumbai in the senior T20 league. She led from the front, smashing 243 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 167.58 as Mumbai finished on top of their group. But more than the runs, Mumbai head coach Sandesh Kawle remembers the way the youngster handled the extra responsibility, while trying to make a comeback herself. “Her aim was to perform. That is what she needed to do for a comeback, right. But that didn’t mean, it was the only priority. She wanted to perform and win matches for the team,” Kawle told this daily. “She is a good leader, knows how to get the best out of her teammates. She used to open the batting for us, and if she is in the middle the other players are more comfortable. They look like a different player while batting with Jemimah. Our plan was for her to play maximum overs so other players are confident,” he added. As for the preparations, he wanted her to prepare to the international standards in the lead up to the tournament as that’s what was expected of her. They worked on power hitting, manipulating the field, using shots like upper cuts while trying to minimise the dot balls. “The results are in front of you. She has put in the hard yards and that is why she is succeeding,” Kawle said. What’s more is that since her comeback to the Indian team, she has had to bat at different positions from No 3 to No 5. And the right-hand batter has delivered on both occasions, driving the team to victory twice in six innings. “She knows how to come back. She is a performer and she has to perform for the team that is important. Whatever the situation and conditions, as per team demands, she adjusts. She is a fantastic team player, she knows when to accelerate and rotate the strike. And it also helps that you have the captain's trust. Harmanpreet has said many times that whenever there is one, she is there to grab the opportunity,” said Kawle. And that is exactly what she did against Barbados. At one point, she was batting on 34 off 35 balls before finishing big in the death overs, scoring 22 runs from the next ten balls. Although she was happy about taking the team to a good score, Jemimah said after the match that there was scope for improvement. At the same time, she also added that performing on the big stage has given her a lot of confidence. While trying to keep improving and performing consistently, the 21-year-old is also carving out her own identity in this young Indian team as they build for the future. "Smriti (Mandhana) had told me long back in the IPL (Women's T20 Challenge) in 2019 that you don't have to be a Harmanpreet Kaur or a Smriti Mandhana. You have to be a Jemimah Rodrigues. I think I have understood that role and it's helping me," she was quoted saying after the match. Prior to India’s first game in the CWG, Jemimah, in a chat with the Sony Sports Network, said that she had always grown up dreaming of winning a medal for India, not in cricket, but hockey, a sport in which she had represented Maharashtra at age-group level. As India take on England in the semifinals on Saturday, Jemimah has a chance to get one step closer to her dream in cricket. And if she continues to perform the way she has, the chances of that happening are only brighter.