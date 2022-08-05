Home Sport Other

CWG: Batra-Sathiyan, Sharath-Sreeja pair advance into table tennis mixed doubles quarterfinals

Published: 05th August 2022 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Table Tennis

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: India's Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran stormed into the mixed doubles quarterfinals while their compatriots Achanta Sharath Kamal and Akuja Sreeja also advanced to the last eight stage at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The duo of Batra and Sathiyan defeated Nigerians Olajide Omotayo and Ajoke Ojomu 11-7 11-6 11-7.

The two will face Malaysia's Javen Choong and Karen Lyne in the first quarterfinal later in the day.

The pair of Sharath and Akula, on the other hand, come from behind to beat Malaysia's Leond Chee Fang and Ho Ying 5-11 11-2 11-6 11-5.

Sharath and Akula will square up against home favourites Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho in the second quarterfinal clash.

