Home Sport Other

'We are not rivals, we are part of javelin family': Arshad Nadeem on friendship with Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj won a historic silver at the World Championships last month with a throw of 88.13m as Arshad finished fifth after becoming the first Pakistani to qualify for the finals.

Published: 06th August 2022 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, celebrates during the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem says he will miss competing against India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra at the Commonwealth Games here as they are part of 'one' family.

Neeraj won a historic silver at the World Championships last month with a throw of 88.13m as Arshad finished fifth after becoming the first Pakistani to qualify for the finals.

The Indian pulled out of the CWG due to a groin strain while Arshad, who continues to nurse an elbow injury, is expected to be on the podium with Grenada's Anderson Peters, the favourite for gold.

Peters won the gold at recent Worlds.

"Neeraj bhai is my brother. I miss him here. May God give him the best of health and I get to compete with him soon," Arshad told PTI.

The 'bromance' has been brewing between Indo-Pak rivals ever since they took part in the South Asian Games in 2016 in Guwahati.

Four years ago, when Neeraj won the gold and Arshad got bronze at the Asian Games, the Indian had not warmed up to the Pakistani athlete fully but it is not the case anymore.

"He is a good person. Initially, you tend to be a bit reserved. When you get to know each other, you tend to open up."

"We have a very good friendship. I hope he keeps performing for India and I keep performing for my country. We both have made an impact. We are like one family," said the 25-year-old.

The fifth-place finish at Worlds was a creditable finish for Arshad who made a comeback from injury after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He is still carrying the same elbow injury.

"After Tokyo Olympics, I participated in the Worlds after a long gap, I am feeling good about my game. I have an elbow injury and getting treated for it."

Neeraj's personal best of 89.94m is a tad shy of the 90m mark while Arshad's best stands at 86.38.

"The way coaches are seeing and the way I feel about my game, I have set myself a target of 95m," said Arshad sounding rather optimistic" Neeraj's gold at the Olympics captured the imagination of the entire nation and made him an overnight star.

Arshad has a long way to go but says he too is getting a lot of support from his government.

"The way Neeraj bhai has got a lot of fame in your country, I have got a lot of support from my government and the people. I am really grateful for that," said Arshad who hopes to compete in India again soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arshad Nadeem Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp