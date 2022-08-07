Home Sport Other

Ten Sri Lankans vanish from Commonwealth Games: official

The nine athletes and a manager vanished after completing their events, the official said, requesting anonymity.

Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 logo

By AFP

COLOMBO: Ten members of crisis-hit Sri Lanka's Commonwealth Games contingent in Birmingham have disappeared in a suspected attempt to remain in Britain, a top sports official from the island nation told AFP on Sunday.

Three of them -- judoka Chamila Dilani, her manager Asela de Silva, and wrestler Shanith Chathuranga -- had disappeared last week.

That prompted a police complaint by the Sri Lankan officials.

"Since then, another seven have vanished," the official said, without identifying them.

"We suspect they want to remain in the UK, possibly to get employment."

The 160-strong Sri Lankan contingent's management possessed the passports of all members to ensure they returned home.

That failed to deter some from leaving.

British police located the first three that disappeared, but as they had not violated local laws and held visas valid for six months, no action was taken, the Sri Lankan official told AFP.

"In fact, the police got us to return the passports that we were holding as a deterrent against defections," the official said.

"The police have not told us about their whereabouts."

Sri Lankan athletes have been reported missing from international events in the past.

In October last year, Sri Lanka's wrestling manager abandoned his team and disappeared in Oslo during a world championship tournament.

During the 2014 Asian Games in South Korea, two Sri Lankan athletes made a run for it and were not found.

And in 2004, when Sri Lanka did not even have a national handball team, a 23-member group pretending to represent the country conned their way to a tournament in Germany and disappeared.

