Home Sport Other

Commonwealth Games: Nikhat Zareen to continue fighting in 50kg weight category

For the CWG, Zareen dropped down from 52kg, in which she won the world championship in May to 50kg to assess how her body adapts to the lower weight class.

Published: 08th August 2022 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

India's Zareen Nikhat during the Women's Light Fly semifinal boxing bout against England's Savannah Alfia Stubley. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Newly-crowned Commonwealth Games light flyweight champion Nikhat Zareen will continue to ply her trade in 50kg weight categorytill the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For the CWG, Zareen dropped down from 52kg, in which she won the world championship in May to 50kg to assess how her body adapts to the lower weight class.

"I prefer losing weight and boxing in lower weight categories, so I will continue in this category," Zareen told PTI in an interaction.

In the absence of her preferred 52kg weight division in the Paris Olympics, the 26-year-old is facing with a dilemma of either moving down to 50kg or climbing up to 54kg.

However, after her dominant display at the CWG that saw her winning the gold in her maiden appearance, it seems that the 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist is at ease with her new weight class.

"It's (the win) very important for me as it has come in a new category. I had to work harder for this to cut down two kilograms and at the same time not letting up the speed and power," she said.

"The competition here was not close to the one I had at the World Championships. But for me, it was a new experience for me (weight category). I was confident of doing well. But you never know how it pans out in the ring."

Having become a household name after her spectacular World Championship win, the expectations on Zareen to return with a gold medal from Birmingham were high.

"There were a lot of expectations on me after winning the World Championships, no doubt about that.

"But it's good to be in a pressure situation. I don't want to take it easy in the ring. I should feel that I'm under pressure and people expect a medal from me."

"I've more expectations from me than the people. Pressure only brings out the best out of me."

It's ice-cream time for Nikhat

"Ice cream layein? (Have you got my share of the ice cream?)".

The affable Zareen asked a scribe after her win as it was time to indulge into some cravings and maybe have a cheat meal.

Zareen had been withholding her desire to eat ice-cream as she had to cut two kilograms for the Games.

But now with the gold medal dangling around her neck, the Nizamabad pugilist can enjoy all the sweet treats she wants.

Fighting in back-to-back tournaments and trials, it has been hectic year for Zareen and now she wants to take a break and enjoy the "moments of life".

"Now I want to just enjoy the moment and take a break as I've been fighting, training in back-to-back championships since January. I've not able to celebrate any of my wins."

Medal, a belated birthday gift to "Ammi dear"

Nikhat could not be with her 'Ammi' (mother) on her birthday three days back but now she hopes to make up for it by gifting her the CWG gold.

"This is a gift to her -- I will put this around her neck after going back to home," she said, sporting tri-colour nail paints on her fingers.

The long conversation with the media was also interrupted by a congratulatory call from Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Guru Dakshina for coach

The first thing Zareen did after coming back from the medal ceremony was to put the medal around her coach Bhaskar Bhatt's neck and take blessings.

"Bitiya hai meri. Our relationship is like a father-daughter and there could not ever be any better feeling than this," a beaming Bhatt said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikhat Zareen Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp