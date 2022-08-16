Home Sport Other

Kabbadi player in TN injured while doing acrobatics during temple festival dies

The accident during the somersault could have hurt his neck and he would have suffered cervical spine injury which is similar to a person committing suicide by hanging, the doctor said.

Published: 16th August 2022 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

dead body child death murder corpse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

CHENNAI: A kabbadi player in Tamil Nadu who was displaying his acrobatic skills during a temple festival on August 8 got injured while doing a somersault. The 31-year-old player, Vinoth Kumar, was doing the somersault at a temple festival at Arani town in Tiruvannamalai district when he injured his neck and was admitted to Arani Taluk hospital.

When his condition worsened, he was taken to Vellore medical college hospital and later to Chennai Government hospital. He died on August 15 night.

Dr Shanmugasundaram, general physician at a private medical college hospital in Chennai, told IANS, "The accident during the somersault could have hurt his neck and he would have suffered cervical spine injury which is similar to a person committing suicide by hanging."

Vinoth Kumar is survived by his wife, Sivagami, and sons Santhosh and Kalaiyarasan.

In another recent incident, 22-year-old Tamil Nadu kabaddi player Vimal Raj during his raid at a tournament passed away due to a heart attack.

Vimal Raj was a second year BSc student in a private college at Salem and belonged to Kadampuliyur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kabbadi player Tiruvannamalai district Vinoth Kumar
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp