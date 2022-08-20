History-making wrestler Antim ready for Vinesh's challenge

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three months ago, she was on the verge of making the biggest upset of her career during the selection trials held at the SAI training centre in Lucknow to pick up the women's wrestling team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Antim Panghal, 17, was leading 3-1 in the second period against the reigning Commonwealth and Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat in the 53kg weight category final and was only 10 seconds away from the famous victory. It, however, turned out to be a heartbreak for the young wrestler as Vinesh used her vast experience to level the scores and win on the criteria.

Antim was hurt but it also made her tougher and more determined. She then went on medal winning spree pocketing a silver at the U-23 Asian Championship in June followed by a gold at the junior Asian Championship next month. She then translated the success from age-group events to senior level as she finished on top of the podium at the Zouhaier Sghaier Tournament Ranking Series a few days later. And fittingly enough on Friday, the Haryana teenager created history by becoming the first woman from the country to clinch a gold at the U-20 World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

High on recent successes, Antim is now ready for round two with her illustrious compatriot Vinesh with the selection trials scheduled for the Senior World Championships (September 10-18) on August 29."That selection trial bout in May was my first against her (Vinesh). Even then, my coach had asked me to go all out as I have nothing to lose. I lost then but will come back better this time around especially after having such good past few months," Antim told this daily.

Even though the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) exempted CWG gold medallists Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) from trials, it made them mandatory for the women wrestlers. The WFI's diktat meant Antim will now have another go at Vinesh. Speaking on the rivalry, which still is at the nascent stage, Antim said, "She has won many laurels for the country and is a renowned wrestler. It's always good for me if I wrestle with her as it will improve my game. I hope this time I win."

Antim might have become the toast of the nation with the gold now but it was her eldest sister Sarita who encouraged her to pursue wrestling. "We are five siblings — four sisters and a brother, who is the youngest of all of us. My father named me Antim (the last) as he didn't want a daughter after me. It was my eldest sister Sarita who first took me to a sports academy in our village, Bhagana in Hisar district (Haryana). She was pursuing kabaddi but she wanted me to take up wrestling. I, however, didn't do much and used to watch wrestlers in action at the centre," the wrestler said.

Only a year later, she moved to the district headquarters to pursue the sport seriously but loneliness became the biggest hindrance for her forcing the parents — Ram Niwas and Krishna Kumari — to send sister Nisha for her company. The move worked wonders as she started focusing on her training and soon the family shifted with her to Hisar.

"My family shifted with me to Hisar in 2018 and I also started winning age group national and international competitions in the same year which boosted my confidence."Coach Randhir Malik, who accompanied the team, said Antim's leg attacks are her biggest strength. "Single and double leg attacks are her strengths. She needs to work on ground wrestling but she is still young and will only improve with time."

Going into the tournament, Antim wanted to beat a Japanese wrestler as the country's grapplers are considered the best in the world. And in Bulgaria, she not only did that in style as she pinned Japan's Ayaka Kimura in the quarterfinal but also conceded only two points in four bouts to finish with the gold. The next stop will be STC Lucknow where she is expected to face a familiar foe in Vinesh. The reward would be a place in the national team for the Worlds and more laurels at the biggest stage of the game.

