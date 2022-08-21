Sanjay bowls MRC ‘A’ to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sanjay Yadav, who was the player of the tournament of the just concluded Tamil Nadu Premier League, celebrated his rich vein of form by picking up six for 58 (match haul 10/148) to help defending champions MRC ‘A’ beat Globe Trotters by six wickets in the first round of the senior division league of the TNCA played at SSN college grounds.

Globe Trotters top order fell to Sanjay’s guile and were bundled out for just 154 in 50.4 overs in their second essay. Chasing a target of 95 runs in 44 overs for a win, MRC achieved the same in 26.2 overs with Anirudh Sitaram remaining not out on 54. In another match at Guru Nanak college, Sandeep Warrier’s 4 for 15 came in handy for Vijay CC to beat Alwarpet by 73 runs. Brief scores: At IC- Guru Nanak: Vijay 138 & 237 in 74.5 ovs (R Sai Kishore 59, Adithya Ganesh 56, L Vignesh 36, Satyajeet Bachhav 4/56) bt Alwarpet 212 and 90 in 32.1 ovs (S Rithik Easwaran 30, Sandeep Warrier 4/15). At Wahe Guru ‘A’ : Sea Hawks 496 drew Nelson 464 in 128 ovs (Maan K Bafna 173, GH Vihari 40, Robin Bist 173 n.o, Swapnil Singh 25, M Silambarasan 5/103). At IITM-Chemplast: Grand Slam 441 drew Jolly Rovers 426 in 121.2 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 80, B Aparajith 95, B Indrajith 33, Ankeet Bawane 25, R Ram Arvindh 55, Jalaj Saxena 48, S Mohan Prasath 25 n.o, M Siddharth 4/117, A Aswin Crist 3/86). At MAC: MCC 167 and 270 in 83.3 ovs (Tushar Raheja 54, Priyam Garg 74, A Sumesh 65, M Abhinav 3/62, V Arun Kumar 3/68) drew UFCC (T Nagar) 90 and 118/7 in 56 ovs (S Abishiek 33, K Srikar Bharat 29, V Maaruthi Raghav 27, Aditya Sarvate 3/32). At SSN: Globe Trotters 265 and 154 in 50.4 ovs (Priyank Panchal 51, R Sanjay Yadav 6/58) lost to MRC ‘A’ 325 and 98/4 in 26.2 ovs (B Anirudh Sitaram 45 n.o, S Ajith Ram 3/39).

Krish & Vaishnavi winners

Sixth seeded Krish Adhar Tyagi of Karnataka and second seeded Vaishnavi Adkar of Maharashtra lifted the boys and girls titles, respectively, in the Tennis hub-national junior U-18 clay court tennis championship 2022 held at the TNTA tennis coaching school courts, Egmore, Chennai. Krish defeated top seed Denim Yadav of MP 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Both the winners will get 200 AITA points, while runner-up will receive 150 points. Premkumar Karra, secretary TNTA and B Venkatesh, joint secretary, TNTA distributed the prizes.

Tirupur in control

Centuries by G Navin (117) and KTA Madhava Prasad (179) enabled Tirupur to post 346 for 4 in 90 overs against Thenkasi on the first day of the quarterfinals of the TNCA inter-districts Under-19 tournament. In reply, Thenkasi were 22 for 2 in 7 overs at stumps.

Brief scores: Quarterfinals: Kanyakumari 277 in 89.4 ovs (RG Fedzin 80 n.o, MR Manu 77, G Shailendar 3/67, V Tharun Kumar 3/85, K Nirmal Kumar 4/77) vs Thiruvallur 30/2 in 10 ovs. Karur 118 in 55.1 ovs (S Sachin 6/38, K Sameer Khan 3/36) vs Chengalpattu 83/2 in 32 ovs (Ram Shreyas Rajesh 36 batting, M Sreeman 38 batting). Tirupur 346/4 in 90 ovs (G Navin 117, KTA Madhava Prasad 179) vs Thenkasi 22/2 in 7 ovs. Erode 62 in 23.4 ovs (K Aathavan Makesh 4/10) vs Coimbatore 161/7 in 64 ovs (G Siddharth 61 batting, A Adithya 34).

