PGTI returns to Chennai after four years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pristine greens and the unruly roughs of the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) golf course is all set to host the third edition of the Chennai Open. Beginning on Tuesday, this will be the second event post the summer break on the Professional Golf Association of India (PGTI) calendar. The meet marks a return of professional golf the city after a four-year break, with the course making its tour debut (Madras Gymkhana Club Guindy Golf Annexe had hosted the previous two events in 2018 and 2016). The 126-strong player field is a mix and match of several seasoned campaigners and some greenhorns, including the likes of Murali Vijay and Anirudha Srikkanth who will play as amateurs. The entry list includes defending champ Mithun Perera apart from the likes of Shamim Khan and Khalin Joshi, previous winners. Full story: newindianexpress.com