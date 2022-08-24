Golf returns with more events and bigger purse

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the dog days of 2020 and 2021, the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) remained shut for a lengthy period of time. There was no golf in India from March 16 to November 3 in 2020. The sport was also absent from March 20 to September 2, in 2021. Even though golf had returned in other parts of the world, it was conspicuous by its absence in India.

“It was scary,” PGTI CEO, Uttam Singh Mundy, said when asked what was going on in his mind during that enforced break. Considering that gap, it’s impressive how PGTI have gotten back on track. In 2022, there are more events than ever and the prize money has almost doubled when you compare it to 2019.

In a conversation with select reporters, Mundy, who is in the city for the Chennai Open, spoke about the year and getting back the European Tour event in India among others. Excerpts:

On the season and the way forward

This year we have been fortunate to have a large number of events. We have added sponsors, events and prize money has gone up substantially as compared to 2019. Not more than `9 cr then, this year it’s almost 18 crore Number of events has gone up from 15-16 to 23. It’s a good place to be in now. Now we have to work on the momentum. If things remain stable (with respect to the pandemic), we will be able to do it. We did it (doubling prize money) with hard work (laughs).

On the return of European Tour to India

It won’t happen this year. Could be in the years to follow. It may happen in 2023. There were a few cancellations this year because of the pandemic. It’s tight, getting visas is not easy. Even for the tour when so many players are trying to come in for that one week, it gets a little tough. I’m sure they have a reason for the postponement.

See, there’s no certainty. Just today (Tuesday) morning, I got the news that Covid cases in Delhi have gone up substantially. If things remain the way they are, they (European Tour) would want to come back. We have discussions but they also would like to wait and watch.

Kochhar in front| Karandeep Kochhar carded a fine seven-under 65 to be the sole leader after the first round of the Chennai Open on Tuesday. Kochhar, who took a last-minute decision to play the event at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation course, hit eight birdies, including five in the out nine.

Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja and Khalin Joshi are second and third respectively. Meanwhile, Murali Vijay, competing as an amateur, had a forgettable first day carding a 26-over 98. Scores (only top three) : 1. Kochhar -7 2. Thangaraja -6 3. Joshi -5

