BWF World Championships: Kapila-Arjun cruise into quarterfinals

The unseeded Indian duo had to toil hard for 58 minutes to win its round of 16 clash against the Singaporeans 18-21 21-15 21-16.

Published: 25th August 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Doubles pair M.R. Arjun, left, and Dhruv Kapila of India.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: The Indian men's doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun moved to the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind victory over Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean at the World Championships here on Thursday.

Arjun and Kapila will cross swords with the third seed Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the the last eight stage.

The two have enjoyed a good run in the tournament.

They had upstaged eighth seeds and last edition's bronze medallists Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-17 21-16 in their second round match.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal and the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankeyreddy and Chirag Shetty will play in their pre-quarterfinals, while Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will face each other in an all-Indian last 16 clash.

