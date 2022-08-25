Home Sport Other

First Indian to make Open cut shifts focus on shaping young golf aspirants

Gaurav Ghei, who is more into coaching and administrative work, happy with change in attitude towards sport in recent years

Published: 25th August 2022 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

Picture: Gaurav Ghei | Ashwin Prasath (picture credit)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

There has been a familiar face competing at the TNGF Cosmo golf course in Chennai. Gaurav Ghei, one of the country's original poster boys in golf. In 1996, he had become the first from the country to feature at a Major (The Open) at a time when not many knew there was a Major in the sport. He's also one of the first to have won on the Asian Tour. Thanks to the passage of time, he is now content playing on the PGTI, where he's not a regular. He says 'I'm not a full-time player' (one of the last tournaments he played was a senior players' event in Thailand).

When he's not looking for the best angles for his tee shot, Ghei, 53, also wears other caps: coach and an administrator. It's obvious that he's excited about his second career. "We are seeing a change in the attitude (about golf) not just among the corporates but in the government also," he says. "I'm involved with the Delhi Golf Society which is the state body for New Delhi. We have just started a junior excellence programme and it has received some funding from the government. I met the sports secretary and she has sanctioned `25 lakh for junior golf development. People are now more aware.

"I'm very excited to be part of something like this where you are seeing junior golfers coming up (he's general secretary at the Society). I know what it's like to play with a care-free attitude, knowing you have a good support system in place." 

That support system he mentions is one reason why he cherishes the special Chennai connection. He has been sponsored by India Cements since 1993. "Mr N Srinivasan started sponsoring me since 1993, I have been an employee since 1996. What makes it more special is I have never had another sponsor."Chennai is also special because I remember playing a tournament here as an amateur in 1990. I finished second and that's really what gave me the belief that I could play as a professional."

Ghei has seen better days and tournaments. His score for the tournament is a three-over, putting him on tied-48th. But then Ghei, by his own admission, isn't a 'full-time player'. He will keep playing till the fire is burning bright but he's already identified a new challenge for himself. Shaping the fortunes of the next-gen.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaurav Ghei PGTI Delhi Golf Society
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp