First Indian to make Open cut shifts focus on shaping young golf aspirants

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

There has been a familiar face competing at the TNGF Cosmo golf course in Chennai. Gaurav Ghei, one of the country's original poster boys in golf. In 1996, he had become the first from the country to feature at a Major (The Open) at a time when not many knew there was a Major in the sport. He's also one of the first to have won on the Asian Tour. Thanks to the passage of time, he is now content playing on the PGTI, where he's not a regular. He says 'I'm not a full-time player' (one of the last tournaments he played was a senior players' event in Thailand).

When he's not looking for the best angles for his tee shot, Ghei, 53, also wears other caps: coach and an administrator. It's obvious that he's excited about his second career. "We are seeing a change in the attitude (about golf) not just among the corporates but in the government also," he says. "I'm involved with the Delhi Golf Society which is the state body for New Delhi. We have just started a junior excellence programme and it has received some funding from the government. I met the sports secretary and she has sanctioned `25 lakh for junior golf development. People are now more aware.

"I'm very excited to be part of something like this where you are seeing junior golfers coming up (he's general secretary at the Society). I know what it's like to play with a care-free attitude, knowing you have a good support system in place."

That support system he mentions is one reason why he cherishes the special Chennai connection. He has been sponsored by India Cements since 1993. "Mr N Srinivasan started sponsoring me since 1993, I have been an employee since 1996. What makes it more special is I have never had another sponsor."Chennai is also special because I remember playing a tournament here as an amateur in 1990. I finished second and that's really what gave me the belief that I could play as a professional."

Ghei has seen better days and tournaments. His score for the tournament is a three-over, putting him on tied-48th. But then Ghei, by his own admission, isn't a 'full-time player'. He will keep playing till the fire is burning bright but he's already identified a new challenge for himself. Shaping the fortunes of the next-gen.

There has been a familiar face competing at the TNGF Cosmo golf course in Chennai. Gaurav Ghei, one of the country's original poster boys in golf. In 1996, he had become the first from the country to feature at a Major (The Open) at a time when not many knew there was a Major in the sport. He's also one of the first to have won on the Asian Tour. Thanks to the passage of time, he is now content playing on the PGTI, where he's not a regular. He says 'I'm not a full-time player' (one of the last tournaments he played was a senior players' event in Thailand). When he's not looking for the best angles for his tee shot, Ghei, 53, also wears other caps: coach and an administrator. It's obvious that he's excited about his second career. "We are seeing a change in the attitude (about golf) not just among the corporates but in the government also," he says. "I'm involved with the Delhi Golf Society which is the state body for New Delhi. We have just started a junior excellence programme and it has received some funding from the government. I met the sports secretary and she has sanctioned `25 lakh for junior golf development. People are now more aware. "I'm very excited to be part of something like this where you are seeing junior golfers coming up (he's general secretary at the Society). I know what it's like to play with a care-free attitude, knowing you have a good support system in place." That support system he mentions is one reason why he cherishes the special Chennai connection. He has been sponsored by India Cements since 1993. "Mr N Srinivasan started sponsoring me since 1993, I have been an employee since 1996. What makes it more special is I have never had another sponsor."Chennai is also special because I remember playing a tournament here as an amateur in 1990. I finished second and that's really what gave me the belief that I could play as a professional." Ghei has seen better days and tournaments. His score for the tournament is a three-over, putting him on tied-48th. But then Ghei, by his own admission, isn't a 'full-time player'. He will keep playing till the fire is burning bright but he's already identified a new challenge for himself. Shaping the fortunes of the next-gen.