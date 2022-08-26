Arjun Erigaisi wins Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For much of the ninth game at the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, Arjun Erigaisi had made his peace. Another of the teens taking the world of chess by storm, Erigaisi needed a win on the final day to win the event.

He had already scaled a few peaks over the last month a silver medal on Board 3 at the Olympiad and crossing an ELO rating of 2700 to name a few and a title in Abu Dhabi would have elevated the dessert to a MasterChef-worthy product. Just one problem.

Spain’s David Guijarro was proving to be an obdurate opponent. But he blundered with his king in the 63rd move. Erigaisi, with white pieces, spotted the error and smothered his opponent. Four moves later, the 18-year-old made the Spaniard yield. His last month has propelled him to No 24 in the world with a live rating of 2724.6.

CHENNAI: For much of the ninth game at the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, Arjun Erigaisi had made his peace. Another of the teens taking the world of chess by storm, Erigaisi needed a win on the final day to win the event. He had already scaled a few peaks over the last month a silver medal on Board 3 at the Olympiad and crossing an ELO rating of 2700 to name a few and a title in Abu Dhabi would have elevated the dessert to a MasterChef-worthy product. Just one problem. Spain’s David Guijarro was proving to be an obdurate opponent. But he blundered with his king in the 63rd move. Erigaisi, with white pieces, spotted the error and smothered his opponent. Four moves later, the 18-year-old made the Spaniard yield. His last month has propelled him to No 24 in the world with a live rating of 2724.6.