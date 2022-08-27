Home Sport Other

Audi to join Formula 1 from 2026

Audi announced its entry for 2026 at a press conference at Spa, ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

German manufacturer Audi will join the Formula 1 World Championship from the 2026 season as a power unit supplier.

It comes after new power unit regulations, designed specifically to make it possible and attractive for newcomers to join the sport at a competitive level, were published earlier this month, the formula1website said.

A statement in this regard said that the 2026 power units will maintain the current V6 internal combustion engine architecture but feature increased electrical power and 100% sustainable fuels, two factors Audi say were key to it joining.

Audi – who are part of the Volkswagen Group – added that it also supports F1’s plans to be more sustainable and cost efficient, with a cost cap for power unit manufacturers introduced in 2023 and F1 setting a target of being Net Zero Carbon by 2030.

“I am delighted to welcome Audi to Formula 1, an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator,” said F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, who worked for Volkswagen for a stint starting in 2014. “This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow.

“It is also a big recognition that our move to sustainably fuelled hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector. We are all looking forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grid and will be hearing further details from them on their plans in due course.”

Audi announced its entry for 2026 at a press conference at Spa, ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, which featured Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG Markus Duesmann, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development Oliver Hoffmann, Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The manufacturer said they will announce a decision on which team they will be “lining up with in 2026 by the end of this year”.

