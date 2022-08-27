From being stranded in Georgia for 9 months to Cadet Worlds gold: Judoka Linthoi's story
She then outpowered her rivals from Poland and France in the next two bouts, once again by Ippon, to storm into the final.
CHENNAI: The then 14-year-old Linthoi Chanambam was supposed to have a month-long training camp in Georgia before coming back to the country and honing her skills further at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Vijayanagar, Karnataka. Little did she know, the short visit will get prolonged making her stay away from family and friends for almost nine months, and that too in the most difficult times the world has faced in the last 100 years.
"Linthoi along with Jasleen Saini and Tilak Thapa accompanied me to Georgia for a training camp. We left on March 5, 2020, but soon the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the world forcing a global lockdown," Mamuka Kizilashvili, Linthoi's Georgian coach, told this daily from Sarajevo.
Given the situation, the coach decided to shift the Indian judokas to his hometown Akhmeta. "It was a difficult time but we decided to make use of the situation and train with whatever resources we had then. I was vice-president of the Georgia Judo Federation before taking up the coach's role with the IIS and that made it easier for me to arrange for a club where these judokas can train," added Mamuka.
After four months with a few relaxations in place, Jasleen decided to return to India by boarding a special flight but Linthoi and Tilak decided to stay back. They returned only in November with the coach accompanying them. The hard work Linthoi put in during those days must have played a role when the Manipur teenager created history and became the first judoka from the country to win a medal at the World Championships (Cadets) on Friday.
Linthoi, daughter of Ibohal Chanambam, who does fish farming in Mayang Imphal, clinched the gold medal in the -57kg weight category at the Sarajevo World Championships Cadets 2022 in Bosnia and Herzegovina.