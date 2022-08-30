Indian Olympic Association in executive mess 

Indraneel Das By

CHENNAI: The tussle between the two factions in the Indian Olympic Association is getting more intriguing. Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla wrote to the International Olympic Committee that he has been elected by the majority of executive council members as per IOA’s constitution and assumed office since Saturday. The faction led by IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta cried foul and acting president Anil Khanna said it could be a violation of Supreme Court and Delhi High Court order.

Like when Delhi HC brought in sweeping changes and had asked Committee of Administrators to take over the IOA, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), this time too is following the development. When asked whether IOC have received a letter from Sumariwalla informing them that he has taken over as the president of IOA after the majority of executive committee members requested him to, IOC said, “The IOC Executive Board will be updated about the situation on the occasion of its next meeting (8 to 9 September 2022).”

The issue is getting complex after Mehta faction had said that executive council did not exist. Most IOA members are peeved and said if the EC doesn’t exist after November 14 (when the term EC ended), then how is the IOA functioning? Because the secretary general too is part of the EC. Even the IOC is communicating with the EC. Members pointed out that even the letter dated July 20, when it warned of suspension if election process under the old constitution was not initiated, IOC addressed it to the IOA EC members (to All Members of the Executive Council of the IOA) and not the secretary or acting president. Also who would send teams to Commonwealth Games?

Sumariwalla said the acting president’s statement on violation of court orders was misleading. He sent a letter to Khanna and EC members and pointed out the constitution violations on the part of Khanna. He said that the court did not appoint him but was informed by the IOA counsel that he as senior vice-president has taken over as acting president after Batra vacated his post. “Executive council exists,” he said. “When you are not calling for an EC meeting as asked by the members this is bound to happen. Khanna appointment was not ratified by the EC as was the norm. So the EC elected me to lead IOA. My colleagues have given me a duty and I have to oblige,” Sumariwalla said.

Khanna, on the other hand did not want to be drawn into the debate of EC. Nor did he want to talk about the letter. “What letter” he asked. “We are not concentrating on other things now. We are focussed on hosting the best National Games ever in Gujarat. We are working closely with the Government of India and state government. We have written to all sports federations to cooperate, which they will.”

Who are in EC?

Executive Council, Office-Bearers and members as shown below, from amongst the eligible members/representatives present.

1. President

2. Two (2) Senior Vice-Presidents.

3. Nine (9) Vice-Presidents

4. Secretary General

5. Treasurer

6. Six (6) Joint Secretaries

7. Ten (10) Executive Council members

8. One representative elected out of the Athletes Commission

11.1.2. The IOC member(s) in India must be ex-officio member(s) of the Executive Council with a right to vote.

