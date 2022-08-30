Home Sport Other

Wrestler Vinesh stamps her authority, Sarita also qualifies for Worlds

However, Vinesh, who recently completed a hat-trick of gold at the CWG in Birmingham, outclassed her opponent in every department to register a comprehensive win.

Published: 30th August 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Vinesh Phogat (R) defeated Antim Panghal 7-0 to qualify for the Worlds

By ​Firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Contrary to all expectations, it turned out to be a lopsided final as experienced Vinesh Phogat defeated 18-year-old Antim Panghal 7-0 to book her place in the national squad for the World Championships. The Worlds is scheduled in Belgrade, Serbia from September 10 to 18.

Antim recently created history as she became the first woman from the country to clinch a gold at the U-20 World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Given the close bout, the duo had during the Commonwealth Games selection trials, where Vinesh won on criteria after the scores were levelled at 3-3, the final between the two at the SAI centre in Lucknow on Monday was expected to be a tight one. However, Vinesh, who recently completed a hat-trick of gold at the CWG in Birmingham, outclassed her opponent in every department to register a comprehensive win.

"She (Vinesh) made it a one-sided affair. Obviously, she is an experienced campaigner and was better prepared this time," Jitendra Yadav, women's team head coach, told this daily. The win also means Vinesh will represent the country for the fifth time at the Worlds with only her last outing in 2019 proving to be a successful one when she bagged a bronze medal and also booked an Olympic ticket.

The other results of the trials were on expected lines too as all favourites booked their Worlds tickets. Pooja Dhanda, the 2018 Worlds bronze medallist, in her attempt to make a comeback to the national squad was competing in the 59kg but Mansi Ahlawat defeated her 2-0 in a close bout. Mansi had won three international medals in the last three months. She had bagged bronze and gold each in the two previous Ranking Series. She also finished on top of the podium at the U-23 Asian Championships.

In the absence of Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor won the 57kg trials beating Lalita 4-0 in the final. It was the same case in 62kg as Sonam Malik defeated Manisha 2-1 in the close final. Sakshi Malik beat Sonam during the CWG trials in May and went on to win gold at the event.

Anshu and Sarita had won a silver and a bronze respectively in the previous edition and the coach expects the team to better the tally this year, "We are expecting three medals this time. Apart from Vinesh and Sarita, a couple of wrestlers can finish on the podium."

Women's team: Anksuh Panghal (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Sushma Shokeen (55kg), Sarita Mor (57kg), Mansi Ahlawat (59kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Shifali (65kg), Nisha (68kg), Ritika (72kg), Priyanka (76kg).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinesh Phogat Antim Panghal Wrestling world championships
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp