Wrestler Vinesh stamps her authority, Sarita also qualifies for Worlds

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Contrary to all expectations, it turned out to be a lopsided final as experienced Vinesh Phogat defeated 18-year-old Antim Panghal 7-0 to book her place in the national squad for the World Championships. The Worlds is scheduled in Belgrade, Serbia from September 10 to 18.

Antim recently created history as she became the first woman from the country to clinch a gold at the U-20 World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Given the close bout, the duo had during the Commonwealth Games selection trials, where Vinesh won on criteria after the scores were levelled at 3-3, the final between the two at the SAI centre in Lucknow on Monday was expected to be a tight one. However, Vinesh, who recently completed a hat-trick of gold at the CWG in Birmingham, outclassed her opponent in every department to register a comprehensive win.

"She (Vinesh) made it a one-sided affair. Obviously, she is an experienced campaigner and was better prepared this time," Jitendra Yadav, women's team head coach, told this daily. The win also means Vinesh will represent the country for the fifth time at the Worlds with only her last outing in 2019 proving to be a successful one when she bagged a bronze medal and also booked an Olympic ticket.

The other results of the trials were on expected lines too as all favourites booked their Worlds tickets. Pooja Dhanda, the 2018 Worlds bronze medallist, in her attempt to make a comeback to the national squad was competing in the 59kg but Mansi Ahlawat defeated her 2-0 in a close bout. Mansi had won three international medals in the last three months. She had bagged bronze and gold each in the two previous Ranking Series. She also finished on top of the podium at the U-23 Asian Championships.

In the absence of Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor won the 57kg trials beating Lalita 4-0 in the final. It was the same case in 62kg as Sonam Malik defeated Manisha 2-1 in the close final. Sakshi Malik beat Sonam during the CWG trials in May and went on to win gold at the event.

Anshu and Sarita had won a silver and a bronze respectively in the previous edition and the coach expects the team to better the tally this year, "We are expecting three medals this time. Apart from Vinesh and Sarita, a couple of wrestlers can finish on the podium."



Women's team: Anksuh Panghal (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Sushma Shokeen (55kg), Sarita Mor (57kg), Mansi Ahlawat (59kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Shifali (65kg), Nisha (68kg), Ritika (72kg), Priyanka (76kg).

