Home Sport Other

Disney Star sub-licenses part of ICC rights to rival Zee Entertainment

In a highly competitive market, such deals are unheard of in Indian television industry, particularly among sports networks.

Published: 31st August 2022 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Disney Plus. (File Photo)

Disney Plus. (File Photo)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Three days after acquiring Indian broadcast rights for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) cycle of events for around USD 3.125 billion, Disney Star on Tuesday sub-licensed a part of its deal to rival Zee Entertainment Enterprises. In a highly competitive market, such deals are unheard of in Indian television industry, particularly among sports networks.

The agreement between the two networks has caught the industry by surprise. For starters, both the networks had placed separate bids in Dubai last week, and Disney Star eventually secured the rights for the 2024-27 period in a deal worth around USD 3.125 billion (Rs 25,000 crore), which was significantly higher than the rest. Star is currently paying only USD 1.9 bn for the eight-year cycle that ends in 2023.

Interestingly, the ICC had allowed a provision where the winner had the rights to sub-license. While the numbers did raise eye-brows, it also showed how Disney Star was desperate to hold on to the ICC rights. After losing out on IPL digital rights to Viacom18, Disney Star’s OTT platform Hotstar is without a popular cricket content, which is why it went big for ICC rights.

Having secured the digital rights a market with huge growth potential and by giving away the TV rights to its rival Zee, Disney Star would now be able to get back part of its huge investment. As per the agreement, Zee will televise all the ICC men’s events. What role Sony Pictures Network which has already announced a merger with Zee plays remains to be seen.

According to market analysts, the deal seems pre-arranged as such an agreement can’t be reached in a short span of time. As far as Zee is concerned, it is a new beginning for them as after years of legal battles they were blacklisted by the BCCI and ICC for launching the now-defunct Indian Cricket League they have finally landed live cricket for their television.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC broadcast rights Disney star-Zee deal Disney Star
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp