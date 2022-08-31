Naveen to compete in 70kg at World World Championships

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Naveen was the only Commonwealth Games (CWG) medallist in men’s freestyle who took part in the selection trials held at the SAI centre in Sonepat, Haryana on Tuesday. The trials were organised to pick up the Indian team for the upcoming World Championships.

He had won 74kg gold in Birmingham. However, the Haryana wrestler decided to change his weight category and compete in 70kg trials to increase his chance of winning a medal at the Worlds.

India had won four gold and two bronze in freestyle wrestling at the CWG. The other gold medallists Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) were given an exemption and allotted a berth each in the team while the two bronze medallists Deepak Nehra (97kg) and Mohit Grewal (125kg) skipped the trials.

“The 74kg weight category at the Worlds is loaded with renowned wrestlers making it one of the most competitive divisions. For Naveen, 70kg is the best category at this stage of his career as his weight suits the division more. His chance of medalling in 70kg is high,” Kuldeep Singh, coach of Raipur Akhada in Sonepat where Indian Navy wrestlers including Naveen train, told this daily. Naveen defeated Vishal Kaliraman in the final of the trials to book his Worlds ticket. Selection trials were also held in the Greco-Roman style with most of the favourites making it to the team. The World Championships is scheduled in Belgrade, Serbia from September 10.

Retrial in 50kg

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday ordered a retrial in the women’s 50kg weight category after reviewing a protest made against the final verdict. Ankush defeated Neelam 8-5 in the final of 50kg trials held in Lucknow on Monday.

*Freestyle team: Pankaj 61kg, Naveen 70kg, Sagar Jaglan 74kg, Deepak 79kg, Vicky 92kg, Viky 97kg, Dinesh 125kg.

Note: *Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) were exempted from trials and given a direct berth each in the national team.

greco-roman team: Arjun Halakurki 55kg, Gyanender 60kg, Neeraj 63kg, Ashu 67kg, Vikash 72kg, Sachin 77kg, Harpreet Singh 82kg, Sunil 87kg, Deepanshu 97kg, Satish 130kg.

