Home Sport Other

India go down 4-5 to Australia in fifth hockey Test, lose series 1-4 

India had lost 4-5 and 4-7 in the first two Tests before winning the next match 4-3 They lost the fourth game 1-5.

Published: 04th December 2022 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Kookaburras , Australian Hockey Team

Kookaburras defeated India in the five-Test hockey series.

By PTI

ADELAIDE: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh's brace went in vain as India lost 4-5 to Australia in the final game to hand the five-Test hockey series 1-4 to the world no.1 side here on Sunday.

Tom Wickham (2nd, 17th) scored two goals for Australia while Aran Zalewski (30th), Jacob Anderson (40th) and Jake Whetton (54th) were the other goal-getters for the home team.

Harmanpreet (24th, 60th) converted two penalty corners for India while Amit Rohidas (34th) and Sukhjeet Singh (55th) also found the opposition net.

India had lost 4-5 and 4-7 in the first two Tests before winning the next match 4-3 They lost the fourth game 1-5.

Australia was by far the better side on display as they controlled the proceedings in the opening two quarters.

India, on the other hand, was slow to get off the blocks and looked tentative.

Australia wasted no time in punishing India with Wickham scoring from the top of the circle with a fierce strike as early as in the second minute.

The Indians failed to put pressure on the Australian defence and hardly created any chances in the opening quarter.

Australia doubled their lead in the 17th minute and again it was Wickham.

Lachlan Sharp stole the ball in the midfield and went past a few Indian defenders to set it up for Wickham, who slotted home from a one-on-one situation with India custodian PR Sreejesh.

India managed to pull one back in the 24th minute when Harmanpreet converted a well-executed penalty corner.

Australia soon earned two consecutive penalty corners but India reserve goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak made a good save to deny Jeremy Hayward.

ALSO READ | Hockey Test: Australia bounce back to down India, seal series 3-1  

But the Kookaburras restored their two-goal advantage seconds from half-time when Aran Zalewski scored from close range after Pathak made a double save to deny Anderson.

India came out attacking after the change of ends and reduced the margin to 3-2, with Amit Rohidas scoring with a powerful shot from a tight angle.

Minutes later, Sreejesh made a smart save to keep out Sharp as Australia continued to put pressure on the Indian defence.

Australia extended their lead in the 40th minute when Anderson pushed in Daniel Beale's ball.

The Kookaburras continued to press hard on the Indian backline and from such an opportunity, Whetton pushed home from close range to make it 5-2 in favour of the hosts.

The Indians responded immediately with the next move and Sukhjeet found himself at the right place to tap into a fine team effort.

ALSO READ | India shock World No.1 Australia 4-3 in third hockey Test, register first win in 13 years

In the final minute of the game, India secured a penalty corner and Harmanpreet was in no mood to miss the opportunity, reducing the margin to 4-5.

But that's all the Indians could manage as there was hardly any time left for an equaliser.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harmanpreet Singh India Australia five-Test hockey series Hockey Test
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp