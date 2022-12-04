Home Sport Other

Sukant and three other Indians enter singles final at Peru Para-Badminton International 

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (SH6), Mandeep Kaur (SL3) and Nehal Gupta (SL3) also entered the summit clash in their respective categories on Saturday.

Published: 04th December 2022

Para-Badminton

 Four Indian shuttlers enter singles final at Peru Para-Badminton International in Lima. (Photo | India in Peru & Bolivia @ Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four Indian shuttlers, including Sukant Kadam, sailed into the singles finals at the Peru Para-Badminton International in Lima.

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (SH6), Mandeep Kaur (SL3) and Nehal Gupta (SL3) also entered the summit clash in their respective categories on Saturday.

World No.3 Sukant eased past Guatemala's Raul Anguiano 21-10 21-12 in a lop-sided semifinal. He will face Singapore's Chee Hiong Ang in the final. Sukant has beaten Chee in their last two meetings.

Nithya beat Poland's Oliwia Szmigiel 21-17 21-7, Mandeep prevailed 23-21 21-12 over compatriot Parul Parmar and Nehal got the better off another Indian Umesh Vikram Kumar 21-6 21-23 21-9 in another match.

The men's doubles pair of Nehal Gupta and Breno Johann (SL3-SL4), and the women's doubles combination of Parul Parmar and Vaishali Nilesh Patel (SL3-SU5) also reached the finals.

