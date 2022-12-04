Sukant and three other Indians enter singles final at Peru Para-Badminton International 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four Indian shuttlers, including Sukant Kadam, sailed into the singles finals at the Peru Para-Badminton International in Lima.

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (SH6), Mandeep Kaur (SL3) and Nehal Gupta (SL3) also entered the summit clash in their respective categories on Saturday.

World No.3 Sukant eased past Guatemala's Raul Anguiano 21-10 21-12 in a lop-sided semifinal. He will face Singapore's Chee Hiong Ang in the final. Sukant has beaten Chee in their last two meetings.

Proud to see Indian players giving their best at the "Peru Para Badminton International 2022" tournament from 28 November - 4 December in Lima. We welcome all players and their highly committed coach Shri Gaurav Khanna and wish them every success. @IndiaSports@IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/D2DpsV5WhT — India in Peru & Bolivia (@eoilima) November 30, 2022

Nithya beat Poland's Oliwia Szmigiel 21-17 21-7, Mandeep prevailed 23-21 21-12 over compatriot Parul Parmar and Nehal got the better off another Indian Umesh Vikram Kumar 21-6 21-23 21-9 in another match.

The men's doubles pair of Nehal Gupta and Breno Johann (SL3-SL4), and the women's doubles combination of Parul Parmar and Vaishali Nilesh Patel (SL3-SU5) also reached the finals.

