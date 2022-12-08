Home Sport Other

 2023 Hockey WC to be played on four newly-laid pitches 

The main pitch in the Kalinga Stadium, as well as the practice pitch, has been re-laid, while the matches at the Birsa Munda Stadium will be played on brand new pitches certified by FIH.

Published: 08th December 2022 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

International Hockey Federation (FIH). (Photo | International Hockey Federation Twitter)

International Hockey Federation (FIH). (Photo | International Hockey Federation Twitter)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The upcoming FIH men's World Cup will be played across four newly-laid pitches in the state-of-the-art Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

The World Cup will be played across the two venues from January 13 to 29, 2023.

The main pitch in the Kalinga Stadium, as well as the practice pitch, has been re-laid, while the matches at the Birsa Munda Stadium will be played on brand new pitches certified by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

"Matches will be played in the new jewel of hockey, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, and at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, where so many wonderful pages of hockey's history have been written," Hockey India said in a statement.

The top 16 teams from around the world, including hosts India, will compete in the prestigious event.

The 16 teams have been divided into four pools, with India in Pool D alongside England, Spain, and Wales.

The top four teams from each pool will advance directly to the quarterfinals, while the remaining eight teams from the four pools will compete in cross-over matches for a spot in the last-eight round.

Pool A includes Argentina, Australia, France, and South Africa, while Pool B consists of Belgium, Germany, Korea, and Japan.

Pool C includes the Netherlands, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Chile.

Bhubaneswar will host 24 matches, including the cross-overs, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals, while Rourkela will host 20, with India playing the first two league matches on January 13 and 16.

"These are truly exciting times for hockey fans with the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela only a few weeks away.

I am very happy to note that all four newly laid pitches certified by FIH are ready to be used," HI president Dilip Tirkey said.

"Both Kalinga Hockey Stadium and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium will provide world-class facilities for the participating teams and the spectators.

We are grateful to the Odisha State Government who have left no stone unturned in ensuring this edition of the World Cup will be a memorable one for everyone."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey International Hockey Federation FIH men's World Cup Indian hockey team
India Matters
India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (Photo | PTI)
India A captain Easwaran likely to cover for injured Rohit: BCCI
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat results on expected lines, says Raut; wonders if BJP, AAP had tacit understanding
Fisherman shifting their boats to safer places at kasimedu fishing harbour while Cyclone Mandous going to hit Chennai coast on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cyclone 'Mandous' to cross coast between Puducherry-Sriharikota on Dec 9 midnight: IMD
Saji Cheriyan. (Photo | Facebook)
Anti-constitution remark row: Kerala HC rejects pleas for disqualifying Saji Cheriyan from MLA post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp